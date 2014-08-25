Search terms

Avance Collection

Hand blender

HR1670/90
  • Powerful and easy-control hand blender Powerful and easy-control hand blender Powerful and easy-control hand blender
    Avance Collection Hand blender

    HR1670/90
      Powerful and easy-control hand blender

      Make a variety of foods your way with SpeedTouch

      • 800W, SpeedTouch with Turbo
      • ProMix Titanium Technology
      • 2 times finer blending*
      • Up to 50% faster*
      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

      Powerful 800-W motor for great blending results

      Powerful and reliable 800-W motor that can drive a large variety of accessories to allow processing of almost any ingredient and deliver great results during food preparation.

      Titanium-coated blades: 6 x harder than steel

      Titanium layer coating (TiN) that makes the knife six times harder than a standard stainless steel knife and ensures great performance over time. Combined with the optimised knife shape and unique ProMix triangular shape of the bar for the best blending results. It is food-safe.

      SpeedTouch technology to intuitively set the right speed

      Intuitive variable speed setting and turbo boost in one button that gives you more power as you squeeze. Start slowly to prevent splashing and smoothly speed up until you reach the required speed for each application and every type of ingredient. Prepare all your favourite recipes at the touch of a button.

      Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

      The special wave shape in the bottom part of the hand blender blending bar guarantees no splashes or mess while you blend.

      Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

      Ergonomic soft-touch handgrip, designed to give a secure and safe grip that allows for easy holding and manoeuvring of the hand blender during use.

      Single-button release for easy assembly

      Simple, quick and easy attachment and detachment of the blending bar and all the accessories with one finger.

      2-year guarantee

      With 2 years worldwide warranty.

      1-l ProMix Beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing

      A 1-l triangular beaker is included with the hand blender. The beaker comes with a handy spout and measuring guide. The unique triangular shape is easy to grip and creates a vortex that pulls the ingredients towards the bottom of the beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing.

      Dishwasher-safe accessories so you can easily clean your product

      This Philips hand blender comes with dishwasher safe hand blender accessories, which makes it easy to clean your product.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Power
        800 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Capacity beaker
        1 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        SAN plastic
        Material of main body
        ABS plastic
        Material bar
        Metal
        Material blade
        Titanium

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Detachable shaft
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Turbo function
        • Variable speed

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        Beaker

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

            • *Compared to Philips Hand blender with bell-shaped blade chamber in internal test on tomato and uncooked vegetables
