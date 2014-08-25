Developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
Powerful and reliable 800-W motor that can drive a large variety of accessories to allow processing of almost any ingredient and deliver great results during food preparation.
Titanium layer coating (TiN) that makes the knife six times harder than a standard stainless steel knife and ensures great performance over time. Combined with the optimised knife shape and unique ProMix triangular shape of the bar for the best blending results. It is food-safe.
Intuitive variable speed setting and turbo boost in one button that gives you more power as you squeeze. Start slowly to prevent splashing and smoothly speed up until you reach the required speed for each application and every type of ingredient. Prepare all your favourite recipes at the touch of a button.
The special wave shape in the bottom part of the hand blender blending bar guarantees no splashes or mess while you blend.
Ergonomic soft-touch handgrip, designed to give a secure and safe grip that allows for easy holding and manoeuvring of the hand blender during use.
Simple, quick and easy attachment and detachment of the blending bar and all the accessories with one finger.
With 2 years worldwide warranty.
A 1-l triangular beaker is included with the hand blender. The beaker comes with a handy spout and measuring guide. The unique triangular shape is easy to grip and creates a vortex that pulls the ingredients towards the bottom of the beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing.
This Philips hand blender comes with dishwasher safe hand blender accessories, which makes it easy to clean your product.
