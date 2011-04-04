Search terms

shaving heads

HQ167/50
    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

      Keep a close shave

      Change heads every 12 months for best results

      • Lift & Cut
      • 3 heads
      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      Wet use

      Wet use

      Use the shaver in the shower to save time and give yourself the fresh sensation of wet shaving.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Shaving heads per packaging
        3

      • Shaving heads

        Fits product types
        • HQ6705
        • HQ671
        • HQ673
        • HQ6740
        • HQ6761
        • HQ6762
        • 6701X
        • 6705X
        • 6711X
        • 6737X
        • HQ6710
        • HQ6715
        • HQ6720
        • HQ6725
        • HQ6730
        • HQ6735
        • HQ6755
        • HQ6756
        • HQ6757
        • HQ6760
        • HQ6763

