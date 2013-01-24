Home
Straightener

HP8341/00
    -{discount-value}

    Straighten your hair with care. The ceramic plates and ionic conditioning create a naturally straight and shiny finish. See all benefits

      Naturally straight and shiny

      SalonStraight Ceramic Hair Straightener

      • SalonStraight
      • Ceramic
      230°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      230°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

      Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

      Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

      Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results with all hair types

      EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

      EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

      Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 seconds

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      2 m cord for ease of use

      2 m cord for ease of use

      The long cord gives you maximum flexibility.

      Universal voltage

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion

      Ion Conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ion Conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Automatic shut-off after 1 hour

      Automatic shut-off after 1 hour

      Including glamorous pouch for easy storage

      Including glamorous pouch for easy storage

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Heating time
        30 s
        Heater type
        PTC
        Maximum temperature
        230  °C

      • Features

        Ready for use indicator
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Ceramic coating
        Yes

      • Hair type

        End result
        Straight
        Hair thickness
        • Medium
        • Thick
        • Thin
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        • Short

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

