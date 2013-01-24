Home
Satinelle

Epilator

HP6508/01
  • Perfectly smooth skin for weeks Perfectly smooth skin for weeks Perfectly smooth skin for weeks
    Satinelle Epilator

    HP6508/01

    Perfectly smooth skin for weeks

    Try out epilation with this new Philips system, removing hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks, not days. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results. See all benefits

      Effectively removes hair, respects your skin

      • Sensitive
      This epilation system removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm

      This epilation system removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm

      Additionally, the hypo-allergenic discs assure optimal hygiene.

      Fully washable epilation head for better hygiene

      Fully washable epilation head for better hygiene

      The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

      Double waved massage roller for extra gentle epilation

      Double waved massage roller for extra gentle epilation

      Minimises the pulling sensation and soothes the skin after epilation

      Sensitive cap for delicate skin

      Sensitive cap for delicate skin

      Specifically adapted for more sensitive skin, allowing for gentle epilation in delicate areas.

      Choose the right speed according to your needs

      Choose the right speed according to your needs

      This epilator has two speed settings: speed 1 for extra-gentle epilation and speed 2 for extra-efficient epilation

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Storage pouch
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        100–240  V
        Power consumption
        7.5  W
        Number of discs
        21
        Number of catching points
        20
        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        600
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        733

      • Sound level

        Sound level
        72 dBa

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

