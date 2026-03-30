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  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains
  • Relieves muscular pains

Discontinued

InfraPhil infrared lamp

HP3616

Relieves muscular pains
Deep, focused warmth from infrared lamp
See all benefits

Deep, focused infrared warmth

Relieves muscular pains

  • 150 W

Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.

Adjustable angle

Adjustable angle

The infrared lamp can easily be positioned up to 40 degrees backwards.

On/off switch

On/off switch

Easy on/off switch at the back of the infrared lamp, so the appliance does not have to be unplugged after each treatment.

Technical specifications

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