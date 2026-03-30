Discontinued
HP3616
150 W
Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.
The infrared lamp can easily be positioned up to 40 degrees backwards.
Easy on/off switch at the back of the infrared lamp, so the appliance does not have to be unplugged after each treatment.