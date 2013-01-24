Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Hairclipper series 9000

Hair clipper

HC9420/15
  • Philips' best Philips' best Philips' best
    -{discount-value}

    Hairclipper series 9000 Hair clipper

    HC9420/15

    Philips' best

    HAIRCLIPPER Series 9000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut with just one click. With motorised combs and a high-performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that consistently delivers the expected results. See all benefits

    Hairclipper series 9000 Hair clipper

    Philips' best

    HAIRCLIPPER Series 9000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut with just one click. With motorised combs and a high-performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that consistently delivers the expected results. See all benefits

    Philips' best

    HAIRCLIPPER Series 9000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut with just one click. With motorised combs and a high-performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that consistently delivers the expected results. See all benefits

    Hairclipper series 9000 Hair clipper

    Philips' best

    HAIRCLIPPER Series 9000 gives you total precision and control of your haircut with just one click. With motorised combs and a high-performance cutting element, it's the only clipper that consistently delivers the expected results. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Series Hair clippers

      Philips' best

      Ultimate power, Perfect haircut.

      • Self-sharpening metal blades
      • 60 length settings
      • 120 mins cordless use/1 h charge
      Control buttons

      Control buttons

      The intuitive user interface gives you precise feedback on the selected length. Use the buttons to easily select and lock-in more than 60 length settings. Quickly browse through lengths or slowly go through each 0.2 mm step.

      Easy to select and lock in 60 length settings: 0.5 to 42 mm

      Easy to select and lock in 60 length settings: 0.5 to 42 mm

      Use the Control Buttons to precisely select and lock-in the length you want, with more than 60 length settings. Use the comb for a precise trim using 0.2mm increments between 1 and 7mm, and 1 mm increments between 7 and 42 mm. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.

      Adjustable hair combs for the best clipping results

      Adjustable hair combs for the best clipping results

      The clipper comes with 3 adjustable hair combs: from 1 to 7 mm, 7 to 24 mm and 24 to 42 mm. Just attach one of the combs for more than 60 lock-in length settings, with precise 0.2 mm increments between 1 and 7 mm, and 1 mm between 7 and 42 mm. Or you can use the clipper without the comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.

      Motorised Combs for easy length selection

      Motorised Combs for easy length selection

      The motor-powered length-setting system easily selects and locks in the preferred length. The motor powers the comb and allows different lengths to be selected with a precision of up to 0.2 mm. This innovative technology gives you the security of clipping all the time at the desired length and achieving consistent results time after time.

      Auto Turbo to boost cutting speed

      Auto Turbo to boost cutting speed

      The Turbo feature automatically boosts the speed when reaching thick hair, ensuring a perfect, effortless cut.

      Remembers the last used length setting

      Remembers the last used length setting

      The comb goes back to the last used cutting length setting when the clipper is turned on.

      120 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge

      120 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge

      Use the clipper cordless for maximum power and freedom. Its powerful Lithium-Ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of cordless power after 1 hour of charging. Can be used corded and cordless.

      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.

      Self-sharpening metal blades

      Self-sharpening metal blades

      Self-sharpening metal blades for long-lasting sharpness

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        41 mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Number of length settings
        60
        Precision (size of steps)
        0.2 mm/1 mm
        Range of length settings
        From 0.5 to 42 mm
        Length selection
        • Control Buttons
        • Motorised Combs

      • Accessories

        Attachments
        3 hair combs
        Pouch
        Travel pouch

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Removable cutter
        Maintenance-free
        No oil needed
        Memory function
        Yes

      • Power system

        Motor
        Auto Turbo
        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Operation
        Corded and cordless
        Running time
        120 minutes
        Charging time
        1 hour

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Versus its Philips predecessor

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.