Discontinued
HC9420/15
Self-sharpening metal blades
60 length settings
120 mins cordless use/1 h charge
Up to 5-year guarantee
Use the Control Buttons to precisely select and lock in the length you want, with more than 60 length settings. Use the comb to trim with precisely 0.2 mm increments between 1 and 7 mm, and 1 mm between 7 and 42 mm. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.
The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.
An even haircut, personalised to you. The PowerAdapt sensor automatically adjusts the motor to match your unique hair density, providing precisely the right cutting power at any length.