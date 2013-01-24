Search terms
Constant power, easy haircut
With Hairclipper 3000 you achieve an easy, quick and even haircut, time after time. The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening metal blades remain as sharp as day one without oiling See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The DuraPower technology lowers the friction on the blades, which protects the motor and the battery from being overloaded. This way, the battery life of your clipper is increased.
Self-sharpening metal blades are incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years, they cut just like they did on day one.
Simply select and lock in the length you want. The adjustable comb has 12 lock-in length settings from 1 mm to 23 mm, with precisely 2 mm between each length. Remove the comb entirely for a close 0.5 mm trim.
Whether you have a beard or want the perfect stubble, just attach the adjustable beard comb and select one of 12 lock-in settings, from 1 to 23 mm. There are precisely 2 mm between each length. To get shorter stubble, remove the comb entirely for a close 0.5 mm trim.
Use the clipper without the power cord for maximum power and freedom. Its powerful NiMH battery provides up to 45 minutes of cordless power after 8 hours of charging.
The HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 is designed to be comfortable to use, convenient to handle and easy to operate. The special texture and grip allow you to easily move the clipper and cut all around your head.
Simply click to release the detachable head to quickly release and clean the blades.
No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.
