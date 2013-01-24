Home
Hairclipper series 3000

Hair clipper

HC3525/15
    With Hairclipper 3000 you achieve an easy, quick and even haircut, time after time. The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening metal blades remain as sharp as day one without oiling See all benefits

      Constant power, easy haircut

      DuraPower technology: increase battery lifetime

      • Self-sharpening metal blades
      • 13 length settings
      • 45 mins' cordless use/8-hr charge
      DuraPower technology for a longer lasting battery life

      DuraPower technology for a longer lasting battery life

      The DuraPower technology lowers the friction on the blades, which protects the motor and the battery from being overloaded. This way, the battery life of your clipper is increased.

      Self-sharpening metal blades

      Self-sharpening metal blades

      Self-sharpening metal blades are incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years, they cut just like they did on day one.

      Easily select and lock-in 13 length settings: 0.5 to 23 mm

      Easily select and lock-in 13 length settings: 0.5 to 23 mm

      Simply select and lock in the length you want. The adjustable comb has 12 lock-in length settings from 1 mm to 23 mm, with precisely 2 mm between each length. Remove the comb entirely for a close 0.5 mm trim.

      Includes a beard comb for 12 adjustable lengths: 1 to 23 mm

      Includes a beard comb for 12 adjustable lengths: 1 to 23 mm

      Whether you have a beard or want the perfect stubble, just attach the adjustable beard comb and select one of 12 lock-in settings, from 1 to 23 mm. There are precisely 2 mm between each length. To get shorter stubble, remove the comb entirely for a close 0.5 mm trim.

      45 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

      45 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

      Use the clipper without the power cord for maximum power and freedom. Its powerful NiMH battery provides up to 45 minutes of cordless power after 8 hours of charging.

      Ergonomic handle for more comfort and control

      Ergonomic handle for more comfort and control

      The HAIRCLIPPER Series 3000 is designed to be comfortable to use, convenient to handle and easy to operate. The special texture and grip allow you to easily move the clipper and cut all around your head.

      Quick release blades for easy cleaning

      Quick release blades for easy cleaning

      Simply click to release the detachable head to quickly release and clean the blades.

      Zero maintenance, no oil needed

      Zero maintenance, no oil needed

      No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.

      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Self-sharpening metal blades
        Cutter width
        41 mm
        Number of length settings
        13
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 2 mm
        Range of length settings
        From 0.5 to 23 mm

      • Accessories

        Comb
        • Adjustable hair comb
        • Extra adjustable beard comb
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • Removable cutter
        • Washable blades
        Operation
        Corded and Cordless use
        Maintenance-free
        No oil needed

      • Power

        Run time
        45 minutes
        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

