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  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut
  • Fast, even haircut

Discontinued

Hairclipper series 3000Hair clipper

HC3525/15

Fast, even haircut
The Hair Clipper 3000 by Philips gives you a fast, even haircut. The device's 13 length settings, Trim-n-Flow technology and DualCut technology lets you quickly achieve an even finish.
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Faster hair clipping without clogging

Fast, even haircut

  • Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

  • 13 length settings

  • 45 mins cordless use/8h charge

Unlock Longer Battery Life via DuraPower's Optimised Design

Unlock Longer Battery Life via DuraPower's Optimised Design

A device you can always rely on for a great look. DuraPower technology protects the motor and battery from overworking, effectively extending the clipper's lifespan.

Adjust hair length from 0.5 mm to 23 mm easily

Adjust hair length from 0.5 mm to 23 mm easily

Customise your hair length precisely with ease. Choose from 12 settings between 1 mm to 23 mm in 2 mm increments. For a closer trim, simply remove the comb for a precise 0.5 mm cut.

Self-sharpening steel blades, no oil required

Self-sharpening steel blades, no oil required

Looking good has never been easier. Our hair clippers boast self-sharpening blades that are incredibly long-lasting, ensuring precision grooming from day one to year five and beyond.

Technical specifications

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