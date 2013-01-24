Home
PerfectCare Performer

Steam generator iron

GC8733/20
1 Awards
  • Powerful continuous steam for ultra-fast ironing Powerful continuous steam for ultra-fast ironing Powerful continuous steam for ultra-fast ironing
    -{discount-value}
    Powerful continuous steam for ultra-fast ironing

    The Philips PerfectCare Performer steam generator iron ensures a truly simple, powerful and burn-free ironing experience. The powerful continuous steam penetrates deeply and continuously into the fibre to remove creases easily. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

      Powerful continuous steam for ultra-fast ironing

      Quiet technology and 1.8-l detachable water tank

      • Max 6.5-bar pump pressure
      • Up to 410 g steam boost
      • SoftGrip
      • 1.8 l detachable water tank
      1.8-l detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

      1.8-l detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

      The water tank can be removed to be refilled easily under the tap. The large filling hole makes refilling fast. Thanks to the 1.8-l water tank capacity, you can iron for up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.

      Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

      Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

      The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

      Saving energy with ECO mode

      Saving energy with ECO mode

      By using ECO mode and a reduced amount of steam, you can save energy without compromising on the ironing results.

      Iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

      Iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

      "Now you can iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed not to burn any ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with the 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor which controls precisely the soleplate temperature. You do not need to adjust the temperature 2) Compact ProVelocity steam engine delivers more steam for faster ironing. It features a compact design for easier storage"

      Tap water-friendly, refill any time during ironing

      Tap water-friendly, refill any time during ironing

      Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when the water tank runs out of water, you can easily refill it without having to wait or turn off your appliance.

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      The innovative Philips OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, there is no need to put your iron back on the base station; just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without an additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, or the board. This makes your ironing easier, with less wrist effort.

      Enjoy powerful ironing with minimal sound

      Enjoy powerful ironing with minimal sound

      Enjoy ironing with family around or while watching TV, without being disturbed by the noise of your steam generator. Quiet technology delivers quiet yet very powerful steam. The steam generator is fitted with a sound-absorbing platform to reduce the noise caused by the pump vibration while delivering the powerful continuous steam.

      Compact ProVelocity Steam Engine: continuous steam, all the time

      Water is transferred from the water tank to the iron by a high-pressure pump. A lot of water travels inside the steam chamber at very high speed. This causes very powerful and constant steam to come out from the soleplate all the time, without water condensation.

      Lighter weight steam generator from Philips

      Thanks to the revolutionary ProVelocity technology, we made your steam generator iron more compact than ever before. The compact steam generator fits easily on your ironing board making your ironing more convenient. In addition, your steam generator takes much less storage space.

      Smart Calc cleaning system with a sound and light cleaning reminder

      The Smart Calc cleaning system is an integrated descaling and cleaning function that protects your steam generator iron. After around 10 hours of ironing, your steam generator iron will remind you to perform the Calc cleaning process with a sound and light notification. The iron conveniently rests on the Calc container as it collects the dirty water, so you don't have to strain to hold the iron during the process. After all the water has been collected in the container, your steam generator iron is ready to use again.

      Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

      Steam is ready to use in 2 minutes and can be refilled at any time during ironing.

      SoftGrip: Amazingly comfortable handle

      The soft material finishing applied on the top of the ironing handle delivers a soft touch. The special pattern to enhance the grip makes gripping more comfortable during ironing

      Max 6.5-bar pump pressure

      The more steam, the faster the ironing. Powerful continuous steam is generated, which penetrates deep inside the garments, making ironing faster and better. The amount of steam can be regulated to suit your needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        No burns
        Yes
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        ProVelocity steam engine
        Yes
        Smart Control Processor
        Yes
        Quiet pump
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 120  g/min
        Power
        2600  W
        Pressure
        Max 6.5-bar pump
        Ready to use
        2  min
        Steam boost
        Up to 410  g
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Soleplate gliding performance
        5  stars
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Plus
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Hose length
        1.6  m
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Ready to use
        • Light indicator
        • Sound indicator
        Refill anytime during use
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        4  stars

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Smart Calc Clean
        Descaling reminder
        • Light
        • Sound
        • Yes

      • Storage

        Carry lock
        For transportation and safety
        Cord storage
        • Velcro fix
        • Yes
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        22 x 24 x 37  cm
        Weight of iron
        1.22  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        3.2  kg

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving mode
        Yes
        Product packaging
        100% recyclable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

