Search terms
Powerful continuous steam for ultra-fast ironing
The Philips PerfectCare Performer steam generator iron ensures a truly simple, powerful and burn-free ironing experience. The powerful continuous steam penetrates deeply and continuously into the fibre to remove creases easily. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful continuous steam for ultra-fast ironing
The Philips PerfectCare Performer steam generator iron ensures a truly simple, powerful and burn-free ironing experience. The powerful continuous steam penetrates deeply and continuously into the fibre to remove creases easily. See all benefits
The water tank can be removed to be refilled easily under the tap. The large filling hole makes refilling fast. Thanks to the 1.8-l water tank capacity, you can iron for up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.
By using ECO mode and a reduced amount of steam, you can save energy without compromising on the ironing results.
"Now you can iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed not to burn any ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with the 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor which controls precisely the soleplate temperature. You do not need to adjust the temperature 2) Compact ProVelocity steam engine delivers more steam for faster ironing. It features a compact design for easier storage"
Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when the water tank runs out of water, you can easily refill it without having to wait or turn off your appliance.
The innovative Philips OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, there is no need to put your iron back on the base station; just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without an additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, or the board. This makes your ironing easier, with less wrist effort.
Enjoy ironing with family around or while watching TV, without being disturbed by the noise of your steam generator. Quiet technology delivers quiet yet very powerful steam. The steam generator is fitted with a sound-absorbing platform to reduce the noise caused by the pump vibration while delivering the powerful continuous steam.
Water is transferred from the water tank to the iron by a high-pressure pump. A lot of water travels inside the steam chamber at very high speed. This causes very powerful and constant steam to come out from the soleplate all the time, without water condensation.
Thanks to the revolutionary ProVelocity technology, we made your steam generator iron more compact than ever before. The compact steam generator fits easily on your ironing board making your ironing more convenient. In addition, your steam generator takes much less storage space.
The Smart Calc cleaning system is an integrated descaling and cleaning function that protects your steam generator iron. After around 10 hours of ironing, your steam generator iron will remind you to perform the Calc cleaning process with a sound and light notification. The iron conveniently rests on the Calc container as it collects the dirty water, so you don't have to strain to hold the iron during the process. After all the water has been collected in the container, your steam generator iron is ready to use again.
Steam is ready to use in 2 minutes and can be refilled at any time during ironing.
The soft material finishing applied on the top of the ironing handle delivers a soft touch. The special pattern to enhance the grip makes gripping more comfortable during ironing
The more steam, the faster the ironing. Powerful continuous steam is generated, which penetrates deep inside the garments, making ironing faster and better. The amount of steam can be regulated to suit your needs.
Technology
Fast crease removal
Easy to use
Scale management
Storage
Size and weight
Guarantee
Green efficiency