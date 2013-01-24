Home
PerfectCare Aqua Silence

Steam generator iron

GC8650/80
  Ultra fast and quiet ironing
    PerfectCare Aqua Silence Steam generator iron

    GC8650/80
    Ultra fast and quiet ironing

    Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing.

    PerfectCare Aqua Silence Steam generator iron

    Ultra fast and quiet ironing

    Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

      Ultra fast and quiet ironing

      with no temperature adjustment required

      • Up to 6.2 bar pressure
      • 330 g steam boost
      • Carry lock
      • 2.5-l fixed water tank
      Silent steam technology: Powerful steam with minimum sound

      Silent steam technology: Powerful steam with minimum sound

      Enjoy ironing with family around or while watching TV, without being disturbed by the noise of the steam. Silent steam technology delivers quiet yet very powerful steam. The steam generator is fitted with silencing steam filters to reduce the noise of the steam and a sound-absorbing platform to reduce the noise of the pump in the base.

      Iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

      Iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

      Now you can iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed no burn on all ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with both the Advanced Smart Control Processor, which precisely controls the soleplate temperature so that you don't need to, and the powerful cyclonic steam chamber, which delivers consistent, powerful steam, making ironing easier and faster.

      Descale your appliance effectively and easily to prolong its lifespan

      Descale your appliance effectively and easily to prolong its lifespan

      Ultra-long-lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you to de-calc with light and sound. When your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob and collect the dirty water and limescale in a cup.

      Saving energy with ECO mode

      Saving energy with ECO mode

      By using ECO mode and a reduced amount of steam, you can save energy without compromising on the ironing results.

      Tap water-friendly, refill any time during ironing

      Tap water-friendly, refill any time during ironing

      Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when the water tank runs out of water, you can easily refill it without having to wait or turn off your appliance.

      Lock your iron securely to the base station

      Lock your iron securely to the base station

      Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer and reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      The innovative Philips OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, there is no need to put your iron back on the base station; just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without an additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, or the board. This makes your ironing easier, with less wrist effort.

      Automatically turned off for peace of mind and energy saving

      Automatically turned off for peace of mind and energy saving

      The auto-off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

      Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

      Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

      Steam is ready to use in 2 minutes and can be refilled at any time during ironing.

      Our best gliding soleplate

      Our best gliding soleplate

      The 5-star-rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer offers our best gliding performance and is the most scratch resistant

      Up to 6.2 bar pressure

      Up to 6.2 bar pressure

      The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing both faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to suit your needs.

      Large 2.5 l fully visible water tank

      Large 2.5 l fully visible water tank

      The extra-large 2.5 L water tank ensures up to 3 hours ironing without any refilling. It makes your ironing faster and easier. Thanks to the clear water tank, you can see the water level from any angle and make sure you still have enough water to steam efficiently.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Calc clean reminder
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Easy De-calc
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Heat-up time
        2  min
        Hose length
        1.7  m
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment
        Low water alarm
        yes
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates such as silks
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Storage solution
        Carry lock
        Water tank capacity
        2500  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        Extra-large filling hole

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        Power
        2400  W
        Safe rest
        yes
        Silent Steam Technology
        yes
        Soleplate
        T-ionicGlide
        Steam boost
        330  g
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Pressure
        Up to 6.2 bar pressure

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Product dimensions
        36.2 x 27 x 26.3  cm
        Weight of iron
        1.1  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        4.5  kg

