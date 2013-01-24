Home
PerfectCare Compact

Steam generator iron

GC7805/20
    GC7805/20
    Iron faster with 2 x more steam*

    Powerful, continuous steam makes fast work of all your ironing, without any need to adjust temperature thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and lightweight for easy use and storage. See all benefits

      Iron faster with 2 x more steam*

      Our most compact steam generator

      • Max 5.3 bar pump pressure
      • Up to 250 g steam boost
      • 1.5-l water tank capacity
      • Carry lock
      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

      OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

      OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

      Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there's no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, any time.

      Safe on all ironable garments, guaranteed not to burn

      Safe on all ironable garments, guaranteed not to burn

      Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee that this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

      Large tank for long use

      Large tank for long use

      A 1.5 litre transparent tank gives you 1.5 hours of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily under the tap through the large filling door.

      Calc-clean container included - no cartridges, no extra cost

      Calc-clean container included - no cartridges, no extra cost

      Our built-in descaling system, Smart Calc Clean, reminds you when you need to descale. It also includes a container to make descaling easy. This means no cartridges are required and there are no additional costs.

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.

      Scratch-resistant SteamGlide soleplate provides good gliding

      Scratch-resistant SteamGlide soleplate provides good gliding

      Our special SteamGlide soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non stick, scratch resistant and easy to clean.

      Save energy with ECO mode

      Save energy with ECO mode

      Save energy and get the same great results. ECO mode reduces your energy consumption for garments that require less steam.

      Carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

      Independently tested and approved

      The Woolmark Gold seal of approval ensures a product is safe to use on any and every wool fabric. Our steam irons with OptimalTEMP technology are the first and only irons, from any brand, to earn this level of certification.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        No burns
        Yes
        No temperature settings needed
        Yes
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        ProVelocity steam engine
        Yes
        Smart Control Processor
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 120  g/min
        Power
        2400  W
        Pressure
        max 5.3-bar pump
        Ready to use
        2  min
        Steam boost
        Up to 250  g
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Easy to use

        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Soleplate gliding performance
        4  stars
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide
        Water tank capacity
        1500  ml
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Hose length
        1.6  m
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Ready to use
        • Light indicator
        • Sound indicator
        Refill anytime during use
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        4  stars
        Tap water suitable
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Smart Calc Clean
        Descaling reminder
        • Light
        • Sound
        • no cartridges needed, no extra

      • Accessories included

        Calc clean container
        Yes

      • Storage

        Carry lock
        For transportation and safety
        Cord storage
        Velcro fix
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
        23 x 27.5 x 39.3  cm
        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        19.3 x 22.3 x 37.3  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        3.85  kg
        Weight of iron
        1.2  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        2.95  kg

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving mode
        Yes
        Energy saving*
        30  %
        Recycled plastic used
        30  %
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Demineralised water

          • Compared to Philips steam iron Azur Performer
          • Up to 30% energy saving with ECO mode compared to Turbo mode based on IEC 60311

