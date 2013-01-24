Search terms
Iron faster with 2 x more steam*
Powerful, continuous steam makes fast work of all your ironing, without any need to adjust temperature thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and lightweight for easy use and storage. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.
Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there's no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, any time.
Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee that this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.
A 1.5 litre transparent tank gives you 1.5 hours of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily under the tap through the large filling door.
Our built-in descaling system, Smart Calc Clean, reminds you when you need to descale. It also includes a container to make descaling easy. This means no cartridges are required and there are no additional costs.
The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.
Our special SteamGlide soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non stick, scratch resistant and easy to clean.
Save energy and get the same great results. ECO mode reduces your energy consumption for garments that require less steam.
Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.
The Woolmark Gold seal of approval ensures a product is safe to use on any and every wool fabric. Our steam irons with OptimalTEMP technology are the first and only irons, from any brand, to earn this level of certification.
