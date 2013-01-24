Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

FastCare Compact Steam generator iron

GC6720/30
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam* Iron faster with 2 x more steam* Iron faster with 2 x more steam*
    -{discount-value}

    FastCare Compact Steam generator iron

    GC6720/30

    Iron faster with 2 x more steam*

    Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron, with an easy-to-refill water tank and quick heating up. Compact and lightweight for easy storage.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    FastCare Compact Steam generator iron

    Iron faster with 2 x more steam*

    Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron, with an easy-to-refill water tank and quick heating up. Compact and lightweight for easy storage.

    Iron faster with 2 x more steam*

    Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron, with an easy-to-refill water tank and quick heating up. Compact and lightweight for easy storage.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    FastCare Compact Steam generator iron

    Iron faster with 2 x more steam*

    Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron, with an easy-to-refill water tank and quick heating up. Compact and lightweight for easy storage.

    Similar products

    See all Steam Generator Iron

      Iron faster with 2 x more steam*

      • Max 5.2 bar pump pressure
      • Up to 300 g steam boost
      • 1.5 l fixed water tank
      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

      Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

      Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

      Our built-in descaling system, Smart Calc Clean, reminds you when you need to descale. It also includes a container to make descaling easy. This means no cartridges are required and there are no additional costs.

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.

      Ceramic soleplate for durability and easy gliding

      Ceramic soleplate for durability and easy gliding

      Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on all garments. It is non-stick, scratch-resistant and simple to keep clean.

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      The automatic shut-off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

      Large tank for long use

      Large tank for long use

      A 1.5-litre transparent tank gives you more than 1 hour of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        1500 ml
        Soleplate gliding performance
        3 stars
        Soleplate name
        Ceramic
        Refill anytime during use
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.65 m
        Hose length
        1.6 m
        Ready to use
        • Light indicator
        • Sound indicator
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        3 stars

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
        25 x 27 x 40 cm
        Weight of iron
        1.25 kg
        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        21 x 23 x 35.4 cm
        Total weight with packaging
        4.1 kg
        Weight of iron + base
        2.9 kg

      • Green efficiency

        Product packaging
        100% recyclable

      • Storage

        Cord storage
        Cord storage compartment
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Pressure
        Max 5.2-bar pump
        Power
        2400 W
        Continuous steam
        Up to 120 g/min
        Steam boost
        Up to 300 g
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Ready to use
        2 min
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Smart Calc Clean
        Descaling reminder
        • Light
        • Sound
        • no cartridges needed, no extra

      • Technology

        ProVelocity steam engine
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Calc clean container
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Regulatory information
          Manufacturer address
          Product risks
          • Compared to Philips steam iron PowerLife

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Exclusive offers and early access to sales

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.