Pressurised steam generator

GC6510
    Have all the convenience of a compact and portable-sized Philips system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurised steam.

      Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam

      Compact powerful steam generator

      Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

      Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

      Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam. Pressurised steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

      Easy set-up and storage

      Easy set-up and storage

      Easy set-up and storage

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Constant steam up to 95 g/min for fast crease removal

      Constant steam up to 95 g/min helps to efficiently remove all creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Non-stick
        Steam output
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        95  g/min
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Pressure
        Up to 4
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Power
        1980 - 2350  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        800  ml
        Heat-up time
        6  min
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Hose length
        1.7  m

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Easy rinsing

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Product dimensions
        31.9 x 19.9 x 16.6  cm
        Weight of iron
        1.2  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        4  kg

