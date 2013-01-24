Home
Azur Advanced

Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

GC4938/20
    Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

    GC4938/20

    New generation iron for great results faster*

    Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning* thanks to the OptimalTEMP technology on our Azur Advanced steam iron. Steam output now penetrates up to 20% deeper into the fabric for faster crease removal.

    New generation iron for great results faster*

    Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning* thanks to the OptimalTEMP technology on our Azur Advanced steam iron. Steam output now penetrates up to 20% deeper into the fabric for faster crease removal. See all benefits

      New generation iron for great results faster*

      Guaranteed no burns

      • 3000 W
      • 55 g/min continuous steam
      • 240 g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

      OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

      Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never burn any ironable fabric. Iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Philips steam irons with OptimalTEMP make your ironing easier and faster and have been tested and approved by independent textile experts for their excellent ironing performance.

      3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

      Extra long cord for maximum reach

      Extra long cord for maximum reach

      An ultra-long 3-metre cord provides maximum reach and convenience.

      55 g steam penetrates up to 20% more steam through fabric*

      55 g steam penetrates up to 20% more steam through fabric*

      Strong and consistent steam output now penetrates up to 20% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

      Up to 240 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Up to 240 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to remove stubborn creases easily.

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate for ultimate easy gliding

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate for ultimate easy gliding

      Our exclusive SteamGlide Plus soleplate – with its advanced titanium layer and 6-layer coating – delivers ultimate gliding performance over any fabric. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

      Quick Calc Release in 15 seconds for long-lasting steam performance

      Quick Calc Release in 15 seconds for long-lasting steam performance

      Improved steam generation ensures scale breaks up easily and up to 5x more scale* is collected in the container. With Quick Calc Release, the container is easily removed and emptied in under 15 seconds for long-lasting steam performance every day.

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds. On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.

      Deep penetrating steam, for great results faster

      Thanks to the special design for maximum steam penetration, now up to 20% more steam through the fabric for great results, faster

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        55  g/min
        Power
        3000  W
        Steam boost
        240  g
        Vertical steam
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Plus
        Water tank capacity
        330  ml
        Extra-stable heel rest
        Yes
        Power cord length
        3  m
        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Extra-large filling hole
        Yes
        Auto shut-off
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Quick Calc Release

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        33.3 x 17.5 x 13.5  cm

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

