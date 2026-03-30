Discontinued
GC4938/20
3000 W
55 g/min continuous steam
240 g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus soleplate
Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Philips steam irons with OptimalTEMP make your ironing easier and faster and have been tested by independent textile experts.
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly
An ultra-long 3-metre cord provides maximum reach and convenience.
Awards
On all ironable fabrics
Compared to GC4910