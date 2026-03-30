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  • New generation iron for great results faster*
  • New generation iron for great results faster*
  • New generation iron for great results faster*
  • New generation iron for great results faster*
  • New generation iron for great results faster*
  • New generation iron for great results faster*
  • New generation iron for great results faster*
  • New generation iron for great results faster*
  • New generation iron for great results faster*
  • New generation iron for great results faster*
  • New generation iron for great results faster*
  • New generation iron for great results faster*
  • New generation iron for great results faster*
  • New generation iron for great results faster*
  • New generation iron for great results faster*
  • New generation iron for great results faster*
  • New generation iron for great results faster*
  • New generation iron for great results faster*

Discontinued

Azur AdvancedSteam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

GC4938/20

1 award

New generation iron for great results faster*
Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, and the steam output now penetrates up to 20% deeper into the fabric for faster crease removal.*
See all benefits

Guaranteed no burns

New generation iron for great results faster*

  • 3000 W

  • 55 g/min continuous steam

  • 240 g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus soleplate

OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Philips steam irons with OptimalTEMP make your ironing easier and faster and have been tested by independent textile experts.

3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

Extra long cord for maximum reach

Extra long cord for maximum reach

An ultra-long 3-metre cord provides maximum reach and convenience.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. On all ironable fabrics

  2. Compared to GC4910