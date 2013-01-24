OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never burn any ironable fabric. Iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Philips steam irons with OptimalTEMP make your ironing easier and faster and have been tested and approved by independent textile experts for their excellent ironing performance.