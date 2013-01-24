Search terms
Faster*, Easier and Smarter
The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The built-in calc container delivers effective calc removal for long-lasting steam performance, auto steam control and T-ionicGlide soleplate . See all benefits
2600 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance.
Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
T-ionicGlide is our best gliding and scratch-resistant, 5-star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer.
Our specially designed and built-in calc container collects calc particles during ironing. The Self Clean process flushes the calc out of the iron to maintain consistent ironing performance day after day.
The innovative CordGuide simply clicks onto your ironing board and guides the cord away while you iron.
Auto Steam Control takes away the worry of selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you're ironing and off you go.
The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, a button groove and a sleek nose design. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach into even the trickiest areas, e.g. around buttons or between pleats.
The iron has an optimal weight for moving easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and making it easy to move the iron constantly between the board and its heel rest.
The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.
In addition to the built-in calc container, the self-clean function of your soleplate will remove the most stubborn calc. A clean soleplate will improve your steam performance and ironing results.
Steam boost up to 210g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.
Fast and powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Size and weight
Scale management
Accessories included