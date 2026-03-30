Discontinued
GC4526/17
Steam 50 g/min; 210 g steam boost
T-ionicGlide soleplate
Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
2600 Watts
2600 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance.
Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Auto Steam Control takes away the worry of selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you're ironing and off you go.
Awards
Compared with an average 2200 W Philips steam iron