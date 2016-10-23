Search terms

Azur Performer Plus

Steam iron

GC4525/30
  Faster*, Easier and Smarter
    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The built-in calc container delivers effective calc removal for long-lasting steam performance, auto steam control and T-ionicGlide soleplate.

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The built-in calc container delivers effective calc removal for long-lasting steam performance, auto steam control and T-ionicGlide soleplate . See all benefits

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The built-in calc container delivers effective calc removal for long-lasting steam performance, auto steam control and T-ionicGlide soleplate . See all benefits

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The built-in calc container delivers effective calc removal for long-lasting steam performance, auto steam control and T-ionicGlide soleplate . See all benefits

      More effective calc clean with calc container

      • Steam 50g/min; 200g steam boost
      • T-ionicGlide soleplate
      • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
      • 2600 Watts
      2600 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      2600 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance.

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

      T-ionicGlide is our best gliding and scratch-resistant, 5-star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer.

      Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

      Our specially designed and built-in calc container collects calc particles during ironing. The Self Clean process flushes the calc out of the iron to maintain consistent ironing performance day after day.

      Self-Clean for effective calc removal

      In addition to the built-in calc container, the self-clean function of your soleplate will remove the most stubborn calc. A clean soleplate will improve your steam performance and ironing results.

      Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

      Auto Steam Control takes away the worry of selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you're ironing and off you go.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, a button groove and a sleek nose design. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach into even the trickiest areas, e.g. around buttons or between pleats.

      Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

      The iron has an optimal weight for moving easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and making it easy to move the iron constantly between the board and its heel rest.

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

      Steam boost up to 200g

      Steam boost up to 200g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        T-ionicGlide
        Continuous steam output
        50  g/min
        Power
        2600  W
        Steam boost
        200  g

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2  m

      • Fast crease removal

        Water spray
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        • Built-in calc container
        • Self-clean

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
        34,1 x 30 x 36  cm
        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        16 x 32 x 14  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        1.75  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        1.52  kg

          • Compared with an average 2200W Philips steam iron
