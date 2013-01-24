Home
Azur Performer Plus

Steam iron

GC4516/20
  Faster*, Easier and Smarter
    Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
    GC4516/20

    GC4516/20
    Faster*, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The built-in calc container provides effective calc removal for long-lasting steam performance, auto steam control and SteamGlide Plus soleplate . See all benefits

    Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

    Faster*, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The built-in calc container provides effective calc removal for long-lasting steam performance, auto steam control and SteamGlide Plus soleplate . See all benefits

      Faster*, Easier and Smarter

      More effective calc clean with calc container

      • Steam 45g/min; 190g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2400 Watts
      2400 W for quick iron heat-up

      2400 W for quick iron heat-up

      With 2400 W, the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

      Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

      Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

      Our best-gliding SteamGlide Plus soleplate to whizz through your ironing. The carefully designed vents ensure a well-balanced steam distribution.

      Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

      Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

      Auto Steam Control takes away the worry of selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you're ironing and off you go.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, a button groove and a sleek nose design. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach into even the trickiest areas, e.g. around buttons or between pleats.

      Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

      Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

      The iron has an optimal weight for moving easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and making it easy to move the iron constantly between the board and its heel rest.

      Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

      Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

      Our specially designed and built-in calc container collects calc particles during ironing. The Self Clean process flushes the calc out of the iron to maintain consistent ironing performance day after day.

      Self-Clean for effective calc removal

      Self-Clean for effective calc removal

      In addition to the built-in calc container, the self-clean function of your soleplate will remove the most stubborn calc. A clean soleplate will improve your steam performance and ironing results.

      Steam boost up to 190g

      Steam boost up to 190g

      Steam boost up to 190g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2 m  m

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
        34,1 x 30 x 36  cm
        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        16 x 32,6 x 14  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        1.52  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        1.75  kg

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        • Built-in calc container
        • Self-clean

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        45  g/min
        Power
        2400  W
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide Plus
        Steam boost
        190  g

      • Fast crease removal

        Water spray
        Yes

          • Compared with an average 2200W Philips steam iron

