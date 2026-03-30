Discontinued
GC4516/20
Steam 45 g/min; 190 g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus soleplate
Anti-calc
2400 Watts
With 2400 W, the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.
Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Our best-gliding SteamGlide Plus soleplate to whizz through your ironing. The carefully designed vents ensure a well-balanced steam distribution.
Awards
Compared with an average 2200 W Philips steam iron