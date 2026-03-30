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  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
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  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter
  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter

Discontinued

Azur Performer PlusSteam iron

GC4516/20

1 award

Faster*, Easier and Smarter
The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The built-in calc container provides effective calc removal for long-lasting steam performance, auto steam control and SteamGlide Plus soleplate .
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More effective calc clean with calc container

Faster*, Easier and Smarter

  • Steam 45 g/min; 190 g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus soleplate

  • Anti-calc

  • 2400 Watts

2400 W for quick iron heat-up

2400 W for quick iron heat-up

With 2400 W, the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

Our best-gliding SteamGlide Plus soleplate to whizz through your ironing. The carefully designed vents ensure a well-balanced steam distribution.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared with an average 2200 W Philips steam iron