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  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
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  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings
  • Easier and faster without temperature settings

Discontinued

PerfectCareSteam iron

GC3929/66

1 award

Easier and faster without temperature settings
Now you can iron everything from jeans to silk in one go with OptimalTEMP technology giving you the perfect combination of heat and steam — for faster crease removal with no risk of burn or shine marks.
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100% safe, even on delicate fabrics

Easier and faster without temperature settings

  • 2600 W

  • 45 g/min continuous steam

  • 200 g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus soleplate

OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there's no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, any time.

Safe on all ironable garments, guaranteed not to burn

Safe on all ironable garments, guaranteed not to burn

Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee that this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

2600 W to heat up quickly

2600 W to heat up quickly

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

Technical specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

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