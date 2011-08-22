Discontinued
GC3730/02
100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
The innovative feature of this Philips steam iron makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and Aluminium in iron is recycled.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale tablets and an easy-to-use calc clean function.
The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.
Awards
Up to 25% energy savings based on IEC 603311, compared with RI3320 at max setting