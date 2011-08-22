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  • Standard Product Photo Philips EcoCare Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips EcoCare Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EcoCare Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EcoCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EcoCare Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EcoCare Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips EcoCare Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EcoCare Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EcoCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EcoCare Steam iron

Discontinued

EcoCareSteam iron

GC3730/02

1 award

100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

The innovative feature of this Philips steam iron makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and Aluminium in iron is recycled.

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with Auto Energy Saving and 30% recycled material

100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale tablets and an easy-to-use calc clean function.

Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

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Disclaimers

  1. Up to 25% energy savings based on IEC 603311, compared with RI3320 at max setting