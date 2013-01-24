Search terms
Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
Easier steaming with SmartFlow heated plate. Use vertically or horizontally on difficult-to-iron areas and to refresh clothing - no burns guaranteed. Lightweight and compact design makes it easy to use anytime, anywhere. Just steam and go!
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Steam vertically for quick de-wrinkling and to refresh hanging clothes without an ironing board. Steam horizontally to get perfect results on difficult-to-iron areas, like cuffs and collars. In either position, powerful continuous steam provides great results.
Thanks to SmartFlow technology, the steam plate is heated up to an optimal temperature, safe for all fabrics, and prevents wet spots. The heated steam plate helps to press the fabric while steaming horizontally and provides even better steaming results*.
An electric pump automatically provides continuous steam for easy and quick de-wrinkling.
The brush attachment opens the fabric fibres and enables better steam penetration. It is especially good for thicker garments like jackets and coats. It can also help to remove dirt and pills.
The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.
Using a clothes steamer on hanging garments eliminates the need for an ironing board, so de-wrinkling is easy and hassle free.
The handheld garment steamer is ergonomically designed to be light, compact and comfortable to use. Just press the trigger and watch wrinkles and creases disappear.
The water tank detaches for easy filling under the tap.
for longer reach
Use the supplied storage bag to store the handheld steamer after use or to take with you when travelling
Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*. Less-frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.
