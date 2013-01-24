Home
1

PowerLife

Steam iron

GC2995/37
  Built to perform, day after day
    PowerLife Steam iron

    GC2995/37
    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, consistent high steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high-quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits

    PowerLife Steam iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, consistent high steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high-quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits

      Built to perform, day after day

      4 x longer life with SteamGlide soleplate*

      • 2400 W
      • 45 g/min continuous steam
      • 160 g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      2400 W to heat up quickly

      2400 W to heat up quickly

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

      Up to 160 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Up to 160 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

      Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

      Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

      The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

      Scratch-resistant SteamGlide soleplate provides good gliding

      Scratch-resistant SteamGlide soleplate provides good gliding

      Our special SteamGlide soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non stick, scratch resistant and easy to clean.

      Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

      Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

      This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium build-up, or lime scale, and maintain peak performance.

      Tested cord for maximum durability and safety

      Tested cord for maximum durability and safety

      All our steam iron cables are rigorously tested for maximum safety and durability.

      Drip stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Drip stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There's no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.

      Comfortable, textured handle for easy grip

      Comfortable, textured handle for easy grip

      A textured handle ensures you a comfortable, ergonomic grip, so you can keep hold of the iron without ever slipping.

      Heat resistant box for immediate storage after ironing

      Heat resistant box for immediate storage after ironing

      This heat resistant storage box is designed for storing the hot iron easily and immediately after use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast crease removal

        Water spray
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        45  g/min
        Power
        2400  W
        Steam boost
        160  g

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        320  ml
        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Extra-stable heel rest
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Extra-large filling hole
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Built-in Calc-Clean Slider

      • Storage

        Storage solution
        Heat resistant box

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
        33.2 x 16.7 x 13.7  cm
        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        31.2 x 14.7 x 12.7  cm
        Weight of iron
        1.255  kg

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

          Awards

          • Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate

