Search terms
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, consistent high steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high-quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, consistent high steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high-quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.
Our special SteamGlide soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non stick, scratch resistant and easy to clean.
This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium build-up, or lime scale, and maintain peak performance.
All our steam iron cables are rigorously tested for maximum safety and durability.
Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There's no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.
A textured handle ensures you a comfortable, ergonomic grip, so you can keep hold of the iron without ever slipping.
Fast crease removal
Easy to use
Scale management
Size and weight
Guarantee
Green efficiency