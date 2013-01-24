Home
Easy8

Ironing board

GC240/05
Awards
    Easy8 Ironing board

    GC240/05
    The ironing board plays an important role in the ironing experience. With the new Philips ironing board, we've thought about every detail to make your ironing truly easy. The unique board includes 8 clever solutions that solve all ironing hassles

    Easy8 Ironing board

    The ironing board plays an important role in the ironing experience. With the new Philips ironing board, we've thought about every detail to make your ironing truly easy. The unique board includes 8 clever solutions that solve all ironing hassles See all benefits

      With unique ShoulderWing System

      • With ShoulderWing System
      1 kg lighter*

      1 kg lighter*

      The ironing board is now 1 kg lighter compared to the previous version for more convenient movement before your ironing session

      Clothes hanger

      Clothes hanger

      No need to look for a place around you to hang your freshly ironed shirts. You can hang garments directly after ironing on the convenient hanging rail.

      Designed for stability: transport lock and feet caps

      Designed for stability: transport lock and feet caps

      Transport lock prevents accidental collapsing of the board during ironing and also keeps the board closed during storage. The ironing board is supported by a double-leg construction with anti-slip feet caps that provides extra stability.

      Ideal for steam generators: XL iron tray

      Ideal for steam generators: XL iron tray

      The stable and extra-large iron tray is perfect for steam generators. It is also heat resistant and can be safely used with steam irons.

      Iron more in one go: XL board shape and XL iron tray

      Iron more in one go: XL board shape and XL iron tray

      Iron more in one go with the Philips XL board shape (120 x 45 cm). It is also ideal for ironing big items such as bed linen and tablecloths. The stable and extra-large iron tray is perfect for steam generators. It is also heat resistant and can be safely used with steam irons.

      Ironing with 60% less noise*

      Ironing with 60% less noise*

      The ironing experience is more convenient with the ironing board cover that provides quieter ironing with a 60% noise reduction in sound power versus a multilayer board cover

      Smooth ironing without water drips on the floor

      Smooth ironing without water drips on the floor

      AquaBlock is a unique technology that prevents condensed steam from dripping onto the floor, making this board cover the ideal ironing surface for steam generator irons.

      Easy shirt ironing: unique ShoulderWing System

      Easy shirt ironing: unique ShoulderWing System

      With the unique ShoulderWing system, shirt ironing is easier than ever. This innovative system helps you iron shirts with little rearranging, saving you time and effort. The retractable ShoulderWing System can be opened and closed, depending on the type of garment to be ironed.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and convenient ironing

        ShoulderWing System
        Yes
        Shirt hanging rail
        Yes
        Height adjustment
        70–94  cm
        Height setting
        6  setting(s)
        Suitable for
        • Steam generator irons
        • Steam irons

      • Safe ironing

        Anti-slip, protective feet cap
        Yes
        Child lock
        Yes
        Transport lock
        Yes

      • Design features

        Ironing surface
        Perforated metal
        Legs
        Powder-coated solid metal

      • Board cover

        Top layer
        100% Cotton
        Second layer
        Foam
        Third layer
        • Felt
        • Anti-drip
        Fourth layer
        Felt

      • Technical specifications

        Product dimensions
        12 x 51 x 159  cm
        Board dimensions
        120 x 45  cm
        Weight of board
        7.8  kg

          Awards

          • From previous version of GC240
          • Reduction in sound power versus multilayer board cover

