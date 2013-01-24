Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Easy6

Ironing board

GC220/05
Find support for this product
  • 6 great solutions for easy ironing 6 great solutions for easy ironing 6 great solutions for easy ironing
    -{discount-value}

    Easy6 Ironing board

    GC220/05
    Find support for this product

    6 great solutions for easy ironing

    The ironing board plays an important role in the ironing experience. The Philips ironing board is designed to help you get through the ironing more quickly and easily. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Easy6 Ironing board

    6 great solutions for easy ironing

    The ironing board plays an important role in the ironing experience. The Philips ironing board is designed to help you get through the ironing more quickly and easily. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all ironing-board

      6 great solutions for easy ironing

      Efficient ironing board

      • XL Board Shape
      1 kg lighter*

      1 kg lighter*

      The ironing board is now 1 kg lighter compared to the previous version for more convenient movement before your ironing session

      Clothes hanger

      Clothes hanger

      No need to look for a place around you to hang your freshly ironed shirts. You can hang garments directly after ironing on the convenient hanging rail.

      Designed for stability: transport lock and feet caps

      Designed for stability: transport lock and feet caps

      Transport lock prevents accidental collapsing of the board during ironing and also keeps the board closed during storage. The ironing board is supported by a double-leg construction with anti-slip feet caps that provides extra stability.

      Iron more in one go: XL board shape and XL iron tray

      Iron more in one go: XL board shape and XL iron tray

      Iron more in one go with the Philips XL board shape (120 x 45 cm). It is also ideal for ironing big items such as bed linen and tablecloths. The stable and extra-large iron tray is perfect for steam generators. It is also heat resistant and can be safely used with steam irons.

      Ironing with 60% less noise*

      Ironing with 60% less noise*

      The ironing experience is more convenient with the ironing board cover that provides quieter ironing with a 60% noise reduction in sound power versus a multilayer board cover

      Smooth ironing without water drips on the floor

      Smooth ironing without water drips on the floor

      AquaBlock is a unique technology that prevents condensed steam from dripping onto the floor, making this board cover the ideal ironing surface for steam generator irons.

      Multi-layered board cover for smooth gliding

      Multi-layered board cover for smooth gliding

      The board cover is made of 100% cotton and is supported by foam and felt layers. This combination provides a comfortable and smooth ironing surface.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and convenient ironing

        Shirt hanging rail
        Yes
        Height adjustment
        70-94  cm
        Height setting
        6  setting(s)
        Suitable for
        • Steam generator irons
        • Steam irons

      • Safe ironing

        Anti-slip, protective feet cap
        Yes
        Child lock
        Yes
        Transport lock
        Yes

      • Design features

        Ironing surface
        Perforated metal
        Legs
        Powder-coated solid metal

      • Board cover

        Top layer
        100% Cotton
        Second layer
        Foam
        Third layer
        Anti-drip
        Fourth layer
        Felt

      • Technical specifications

        Product dimensions
        13 x 54 x 160 cm  cm
        Board dimensions
        120 x 45  cm
        Weight of board
        7  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • From previous version of GC220
          • Reduction in sound power versus multilayer board cover

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.