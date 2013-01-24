Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

EasySpeed Plus

Steam iron

GC2145/29
  • Fast from start to finish Fast from start to finish Fast from start to finish
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

    GC2145/29

    Fast from start to finish

    EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, a durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing. See all benefits

    EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

    Fast from start to finish

    EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, a durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing. See all benefits

    Fast from start to finish

    EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, a durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing. See all benefits

    EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

    Fast from start to finish

    EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, a durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron

      Fast from start to finish

      Speeds up your ironing in 3 ways

      • 2400 W
      • 150 g steam boost
      • 30 g/min continuous steam
      • Ceramic soleplate
      2400 W to heat up quickly

      2400 W to heat up quickly

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

      Up to 150 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Up to 150 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      Steam output up to 30 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Steam output up to 30 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

      Durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding

      Durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding

      Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It's non-stick, scratch resistant and simple to keep clean.

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The tip is precise in 3 ways. It has a pointed tip, button groove and sleek nose design. Our triple precision tip helps you handle even the hardest-to-iron spots, like buttons and pleats.

      Extra-long 2.5 metre cord for easy reach

      Extra-long 2.5 metre cord for easy reach

      An extra-long 2.5 metre cord provides maximum reach to anywhere on the ironing board and convenience.

      Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

      Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

      The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

      Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

      Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

      This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium build-up, or lime scale, and maintain peak performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        30  g/min
        Power
        2400  W
        Steam boost
        150  g

      • Easy to use

        Soleplate name
        Ceramic
        Water tank capacity
        270  ml
        Power cord length
        2.5  m

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Built-in Calc-Clean Slider

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Design

        Colour
        Blue

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.