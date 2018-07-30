Discontinued
GC2145/29
Fast from start to finish
EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, a durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing.
2400 W
150 g steam boost
30 g/min continuous steam
Ceramic soleplate
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
Awards