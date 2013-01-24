Search terms
Anti-calc cartridge*
The anti-calc cartridge is suitable for the IronCare water descale filter. It will ensure optimal performance of your water descale filter and maintain great steam output. Discover this and other ironing accessories here. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
The ion exchange resin in the cartridge removes 99%* of scale from tap water; it provides treated water that can be used for ironing. *Under 25 l of water treatment at 8.4 dH
Demineralised water from IronCare will help prevent scale building up quickly in the iron, inside the soleplate and boiler. Calc particles will not block the steam holes so you will get consistent steam from your iron, making your ironing experience more pleasant.
The extra-effective cartridge helps prevent scale build-up. While you are ironing, your expensive dress will not be ruined by calc residue. You will be looking good with well-ironed clothes.
The specially designed cartridge allows water to pass through the cartridge quickly, so you can start ironing quickly without waiting. Place IronCare next to you so you can refill your iron at any time, without taking your iron to the sink for refilling each time.
The colour of the cartridge will change gradually based on the amount of water treated, from top to bottom. You will notice at the end of the cartridge's life span that the colour has changed from blue to brown. Replace your cartridge when the colour changes completely to brown to ensure the appliance continues to perform optimally.
The lifetime of your cartridge depends on the water hardness where you live and the number of hours you spend ironing per week; 1 cartridge provides up to 3 months of ironing time.
The replacement cartridge ensures optimal performance of your IronCare water descale filter.
