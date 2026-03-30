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  • Prevents scale and corrosion damage
  • Prevents scale and corrosion damage
  • Prevents scale and corrosion damage
  • Prevents scale and corrosion damage
  • Prevents scale and corrosion damage
  • Prevents scale and corrosion damage
  • Prevents scale and corrosion damage
  • Prevents scale and corrosion damage
  • Prevents scale and corrosion damage
  • Prevents scale and corrosion damage
  • Prevents scale and corrosion damage
  • Prevents scale and corrosion damage

Discontinued

IronCareWater filter for irons

GC024/10

1 award

Prevents scale and corrosion damage
IronCare removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life by up to 4 X*. Keeping your iron free from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all ironing appliances.
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Extends iron's lifetime up to 4 X*

Prevents scale and corrosion damage

  • Prevents scale build-up

  • Suitable for all irons

  • 1 cartridge included

99% calc-free water for extending the life of your iron

99% calc-free water for extending the life of your iron

Calcium deposits may clog your iron and accumulate rust, causing damage to your appliance. The special ion exchange resin inside the filter removes 99% of limescale from tap water, extending the life of your iron by up to 4 times*.

Prevents steam holes from clogging

Prevents steam holes from clogging

The demineralised water from IronCare prevents scale build-up inside the iron. Calcium particles will not block the steam holes, helping your iron to provide consistent quality steam.

Non-slip hand grip for comfortable use

Non-slip hand grip for comfortable use

With the IronCare filter you can easily refill the water tank of your ironing appliance every time. The non-slip hand grips allow you to handle it more comfortably.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested on Philips GC5000 series with 16.8°dH water, referring to limescale effect only.