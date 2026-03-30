Discontinued
GC024/10
Prevents scale build-up
Suitable for all irons
1 cartridge included
Calcium deposits may clog your iron and accumulate rust, causing damage to your appliance. The special ion exchange resin inside the filter removes 99% of limescale from tap water, extending the life of your iron by up to 4 times*.
The demineralised water from IronCare prevents scale build-up inside the iron. Calcium particles will not block the steam holes, helping your iron to provide consistent quality steam.
With the IronCare filter you can easily refill the water tank of your ironing appliance every time. The non-slip hand grips allow you to handle it more comfortably.
Awards
Tested on Philips GC5000 series with 16.8°dH water, referring to limescale effect only.