IronCare

Water filter for irons

GC024/10
  • Prevents scale and corrosion damage Prevents scale and corrosion damage Prevents scale and corrosion damage
    Prevents scale and corrosion damage

    IronCare water filter removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life by up to 4 X*. Keeping your iron free from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all ironing appliances. See all benefits

    IronCare water filter removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life by up to 4 X*. Keeping your iron free from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all ironing appliances. See all benefits

      Prevents scale and corrosion damage

      Extends iron's lifetime up to 4 x*

      • Prevents scale build-up
      • Suitable for all irons
      • 1 cartridge included
      99% calc-free water for extending the life of your iron

      99% calc-free water for extending the life of your iron

      Calcium deposits may clog your iron and accumulate rust, causing damage to your appliance. The special ion exchange resin inside the filter removes 99% of limescale from tap water, extending the life of your iron by up to 4 times*.

      Prevents steam holes from clogging

      Prevents steam holes from clogging

      The demineralised water from IronCare prevents scale build-up inside the iron. Calcium particles will not block the steam holes, helping your iron to provide consistent quality steam.

      Non-slip hand grip for comfortable use

      Non-slip hand grip for comfortable use

      With the IronCare filter you can easily refill the water tank of your ironing appliance every time. The non-slip hand grips allow you to handle it more comfortably.

      Prevents calcium residue on clothing

      Prevents calcium residue on clothing

      Your favourite garments will not be ruined by calcium residue from inside your iron. Garments will remain clean after ironing and you will look great with neatly ironed clothes.

      Cartridge changes colour to indicate replacement

      Cartridge changes colour to indicate replacement

      Colour changes gradually to indicate the amount of water treated over time. The cartridge only needs to be changed when it turns completely brown.

      Designed for all steam irons and steam generators

      Designed for all steam irons and steam generators

      IronCare is designed to be suitable for all steam ironing appliances: steam irons, steam generators and garment steamers from Philips or any other ironing brand.

      Ultra-fast filtration to demineralise water quickly

      Ultra-fast filtration to demineralise water quickly

      The specially designed cartridge allows rapid filtering of ironing water, so you can iron straight away when you need it. You can place the IronCare filter next to the place where you are ironing so you can refill your iron without taking it to the sink every time it needs to be refilled.

      Up to 3 months' ironing

      Up to 3 months' ironing

      Cartridge lifetime may vary depending on the water hardness in your area and your ironing frequency habits. On average, 1 cartridge will last for up to 3 months of ironing time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Refill anytime during use
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        IronCare cartridge
        1  pcs

      • Green efficiency

        Product packaging
        100% recyclable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Replacement

        IronCare cartridge
        GC025

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        22 x 8.5 x 19.5  cm

          • Tested on Philips GC5000 series with 16.8°dH water, referring to limescale effect only.

