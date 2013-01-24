Home
Easy8

Ironing board cover

GC020/05
    Replacement cover for prolonged performance

    Use this special replacement board cover for Easy8 ironing board for prolonged performance, including covers for the ShoulderWings system. The covers are easy to place and fix on the board thanks to the easy-fit fastener system.

      For Easy8 ironing board

      Easy-fit system

      Easy-fit system

      The covers come with easy-fit fastener system which keeps the board cover taut.

      Perfect for Easy8 board: 120x45 cm

      Perfect for Easy8 board: 120x45 cm

      The board cover is specially designed to be used with the Easy8 board. It also fits ironing boards with size 120x45 cm.

      Including ShoulderWings

      Including ShoulderWings

      Two replacement covers for the ShoulderWings are also included in the pack complete with the easy-fit fastener.

      Ironing with 60% less noise*

      Ironing with 60% less noise*

      The ironing experience is more convenient with the replacement cover that provides quieter ironing with a 60% noise reduction in sound power versus a multilayer board cover

      Smooth ironing without water drips on the floor

      Smooth ironing without water drips on the floor

      AquaBlock is a unique technology that prevents condensed steam from dripping onto the floor, making this board cover the ideal ironing surface for steam generator irons.

      Ideal for steam generator irons

      This replacement board cover is suitable for Philips steam generators

      Technical Specifications

      • Board cover

        Top layer
        100% Cotton
        Second layer
        Foam
        Third layer
        Anti-drip
        Fourth layer
        Felt

      • Technical specifications

        Board cover design
        Butterfly
        Board size
        120x45  cm
        Cover size
        130x55  cm
        Fastener
        Easy-fit fastener
        ShoulderWings
        Included
        Foam layer thickness
        3  mm
        Weight of product in pack
        6.2  kg

      • Replacement

        Suitable for
        GC240

          • Reduction in sound power versus multilayer board cover

