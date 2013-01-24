Search terms
Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron
The Philips soleplate cleaning stick easily removes stains from the soleplate of your iron, making it spotless for optimum gliding quality. Simply apply it over the hot soleplate and clean it off with a piece of cloth. See all benefits
It is suitable for all types of ironing soleplates from Philips or any other ironing brand
The cleaning stick is easy to use. Simply apply it over the hot soleplate and clean it off with a piece of cloth
Removes stains caused by scorched fabrics or impurities to keep your iron performing at its best
Ensures optimum gliding quality for comfortable and fast ironing
