Iron soleplate cleaning stick

GC012/00
1 Awards
  Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron
    Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron

    The Philips soleplate cleaning stick easily removes stains from the soleplate of your iron, making it spotless for optimum gliding quality. Simply apply it over the hot soleplate and clean it off with a piece of cloth. See all benefits

    Iron soleplate cleaning stick

    Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron

    The Philips soleplate cleaning stick easily removes stains from the soleplate of your iron, making it spotless for optimum gliding quality. Simply apply it over the hot soleplate and clean it off with a piece of cloth.

      Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron

      Ensures optimum gliding

      • Suitable for all irons
      Suitable for all types of soleplates

      Suitable for all types of soleplates

      It is suitable for all types of ironing soleplates from Philips or any other ironing brand

      Instantly removes stains from the soleplate

      Instantly removes stains from the soleplate

      The cleaning stick is easy to use. Simply apply it over the hot soleplate and clean it off with a piece of cloth

      Removes stains caused by scorched fabrics or impurities

      Removes stains caused by scorched fabrics or impurities to keep your iron performing at its best

      Ensures optimum gliding quality

      Ensures optimum gliding quality for comfortable and fast ironing

      Technical Specifications

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
        21.5 x 15 x 12.5  cm
        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        19.4 x 12 x 2.1  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        0.146  kg

