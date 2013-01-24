Replace the cartridge when your appliance warns you

PerfectCare Pure warns you when the Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge needs to be replaced. The anti-calc replacement light starts flashing, and your appliance starts beeping and then stops to prevent you from damaging it and getting dirt on your clothes.To continue using your appliance under the best conditions, you can either use demineralised water while keeping the old cartridge inside, or replace it with a new Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge.