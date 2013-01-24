Search terms
Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge*
The Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge is suitable for PerfectCare Pure steam generators equipped with Pure Steam technology. It will eliminate 99% of calc and increase life by 5 times See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The lifetime of your cartridge depends on the water hardness where you live and the number of hours you spend ironing per week. On average, 1 cartridge provides 3 months of ironing time.
The Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge will efficiently protect your PerfectCare Pure against any scale damage. Your appliance is guaranteed against scale for 5 years.
The PureSteam anti-scale cartridge filters 99% of scale from tap water. It ensures a consistent flow of steam and prevents calc residues on clothes.
PerfectCare Pure warns you when the Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge needs to be replaced. The anti-calc replacement light starts flashing, and your appliance starts beeping and then stops to prevent you from damaging it and getting dirt on your clothes.To continue using your appliance under the best conditions, you can either use demineralised water while keeping the old cartridge inside, or replace it with a new Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge.
It prevents any scale damage to your appliance and increase the lifetime of your appliance by 5 times.
The unique Philips Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge is proven to be the most effective integrated anti-scale system.
