Discontinued
GC002/00
Eliminates 99% of calc
Suitable for PerfectCare Pure
The lifetime of your cartridge depends on the water hardness where you live and the number of hours you spend ironing per week. On average, 1 cartridge provides 3 months of ironing time.
The Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge will efficiently protect your PerfectCare Pure against any scale damage. Your appliance is guaranteed against scale for 5 years.
The PureSteam anti-scale cartridge filters 99% of scale from tap water. It ensures a consistent flow of steam and prevents calc residues on clothes.
Awards
It is possible that the product looks darker and is wetter than on the package picture as it has been pre-treated with demineralised water to ensure the best performance.