Filters 99.97% of 0.3-µm particles

Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 2 filter is made of high-quality material. It can capture up to 99.97% of particles even as small as 0.3 microns — the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles, bacteria and viruses. The high-grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures that all of the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.