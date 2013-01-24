Home
NanoProtect HEPA filter

FY3433/10
  • Healthier air, always Healthier air, always Healthier air, always
    The NanoProtect HEPA filter captures 99.97% of 0.3-µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria and some viruses. 24-month lifetime delivers long-lasting performance. See all benefits

      The reassurance of 99.97% purification

      • Captures 99.97% of particles
      Filters 99.97% of 0.3-µm particles

      Filters 99.97% of 0.3-µm particles

      Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 2 filter is made of high-quality material. It can capture up to 99.97% of particles even as small as 0.3 microns — the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles, bacteria and viruses. The high-grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures that all of the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.

      Lifetime of up to 24 months

      The Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter has multiple optimised pleats. This covers an unfolded area of about 2 m2 to ensure a long lifetime.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

