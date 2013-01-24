Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

NanoProtect Filter

FY3432/10
  • Healthier air, always Healthier air, always Healthier air, always
    -{discount-value}

    NanoProtect Filter

    FY3432/10

    Healthier air, always

    The NanoProtect Filter has an unfolded active carbon absorption area equal to about 43 football pitches, which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months. The honeycomb-structured active carbon effectively removes various gases, including harmful TVOC and odours. See all benefits

    NanoProtect Filter

    Healthier air, always

    The NanoProtect Filter has an unfolded active carbon absorption area equal to about 43 football pitches, which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months. The honeycomb-structured active carbon effectively removes various gases, including harmful TVOC and odours. See all benefits

    Healthier air, always

    The NanoProtect Filter has an unfolded active carbon absorption area equal to about 43 football pitches, which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months. The honeycomb-structured active carbon effectively removes various gases, including harmful TVOC and odours. See all benefits

    NanoProtect Filter

    Healthier air, always

    The NanoProtect Filter has an unfolded active carbon absorption area equal to about 43 football pitches, which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months. The honeycomb-structured active carbon effectively removes various gases, including harmful TVOC and odours. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all filters-and-accessories

      Healthier air, always

      Reassurance of TVOC and odour reduction

      • Reduces TVOC*
      • Reduces odours
      Lifetime of up to 12 months

      Lifetime of up to 12 months

      Unfolded active carbon absorption area is equal to about 43 football pitches, which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months.

      Effectively reduces TVOC and odours

      Honeycomb-structured active carbon is made for the purpose of effectively removing various gases, incl. harmful TVOC and odours.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Filters out odours
        Yes
        Filters out TVOC
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        0.5  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        1.3  kg
        Dimension of product (L x W x H)
        290 x 10 x 370
        Dimension of packaging (L x W x H)
        302 x 20 x 384  mm

      • Replacement

        AC filter
        For Purifier Series 3000(i)

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.