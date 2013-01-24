Search terms
Healthier air, always
The NanoProtect Filter has an unfolded active carbon absorption area equal to about 43 football pitches, which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months. The honeycomb-structured active carbon effectively removes various gases, including harmful TVOC and odours. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unfolded active carbon absorption area is equal to about 43 football pitches, which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months.
Honeycomb-structured active carbon is made for the purpose of effectively removing various gases, incl. harmful TVOC and odours.
Performance
Weight and dimensions
Replacement
Country of origin