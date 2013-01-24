Filters 99.97% of 0.3 µm particles*

Philips NanoProtect S3 filter is made from high-quality material. It can capture up to 99.97% of particles even as small as 0.3 microns - the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles, bacteria and viruses. The high-grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures all the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.