Search terms
Breathe the difference
The NanoProtect S3 filter captures 99.97% of 0.3 µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria and some viruses. The 24 month warranty delivers long lasting performance, ensuring the air you breathe is kept cleaner, for longer. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Breathe the difference
The NanoProtect S3 filter captures 99.97% of 0.3 µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria and some viruses. The 24 month warranty delivers long lasting performance, ensuring the air you breathe is kept cleaner, for longer. See all benefits
Philips NanoProtect S3 filter has multiple optimised pleats. This covers an unfolded area of about 2 m2 to ensure a long lifetime.
Philips NanoProtect S3 filter is made from high-quality material. It can capture up to 99.97% of particles even as small as 0.3 microns - the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles, bacteria and viruses. The high-grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures all the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.