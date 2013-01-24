Home
2000 Series

NanoProtect Filter for Air Purifier

FY2422/30
    The NanoProtect S3 filter captures 99.97% of 0.3 µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria and some viruses. The 24 month warranty delivers long lasting performance, ensuring the air you breathe is kept cleaner, for longer. See all benefits

      The reassurance of 99.97% purification

      • Captures 99.97% of particles
      As long as 24 months lifetime*

      Philips NanoProtect S3 filter has multiple optimised pleats. This covers an unfolded area of about 2 m2 to ensure a long lifetime.

      Filters 99.97% of 0.3 µm particles*

      Philips NanoProtect S3 filter is made from high-quality material. It can capture up to 99.97% of particles even as small as 0.3 microns - the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles, bacteria and viruses. The high-grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures all the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.

      Technical Specifications

      • Logistic data

        12NC code
        883442230770

