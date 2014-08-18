Search terms

    This aluminium beauty has both USB and microUSB connectors for use with computers, smartphones and tablets! Its tiny and light aluminium body means you can carry it everywhere you go, and its USB OTG functionality means you can use it almost anywhere!

    USB OTG with USB and microUSB connectors

    • 64 GB
    • 2-in-1

    Trendy USB stick due to colourful design

    Pick your trendy colour; canary yellow, party pink, ultraviolet purple, dragon green, electric blue or sunrise orange to enhance your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor

    Protective integrated cap for your convenience

    Never lose your cap again! The protective cap is integrated into the product design, so it will always stay attached to the USB stick. To bring it into use, you only have to turn the cap backwards, plug the stick in and play.

    Easy opening and user-friendly packaging

    The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quick access to your USB stick without hassle.

    Activity indicator lights up when copying files

    An appealing LED indicator shows you the drive is properly connected and working, and pulsates faster when copying files to or from its memory.

    64 GB storage capacity for large data files

    A useful 64 GB gives you the capacity to swap, share and save much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.

    Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 3.0

    High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you are copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

    Technical Specifications

    • Storage Media

      Built-in Memory Capacity
      64  GB
      Transfer rate
      reads max. 110 MB/s

    • Connectivity

      USB
      SuperSpeed USB 3.0

    • System Requirements

      PC OS
      Windows® XP and higher; Mac OS 9.0 and higher; Linux 2.4.0 and higher

    • Miscellaneous

      Warranty
      2 years

