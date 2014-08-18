Search terms

FM16DA132B/10
  • Small, light, for use anywhere Small, light, for use anywhere Small, light, for use anywhere
    USB Flash Drive

    FM16DA132B/10

    Small, light, for use anywhere

    This aluminium beauty has both USB and microUSB connectors for use with computers, smartphones and tablets! Its tiny and light aluminium body means you can carry it everywhere you go, and its USB OTG functionality means you can use it almost anywhere! See all benefits

      Small, light, for use anywhere

      USB OTG with USB and microUSB connectors

      • 16 GB
      • 2-in-1

      Trendy USB stick due to colourful design

      Pick your trendy colour; canary yellow, party pink, ultraviolet purple, dragon green, electric blue or sunrise orange to enhance your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor

      Protective integrated cap for your convenience

      Never lose your cap again! The protective cap is integrated into the product design, so it will always stay attached to the USB stick. To bring it into use, you only have to turn the cap backwards, plug the stick in and play.

      Easy opening and user-friendly packaging

      The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quick access to your USB stick without hassle.

      16 GB storage capacity for large data files

      A useful 16 GB gives you the capacity to swap and share much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.

      Activity indicator lights up when copying files

      An appealing LED indicator shows you the drive is properly connected and working, and pulsates faster when copying files to or from its memory.

      Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 3.0

      High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you are copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

      Technical Specifications

      • Storage Media

        Built-in Memory Capacity
        16  GB
        Transfer rate
        reads max. 110 MB/s

      • Connectivity

        USB
        SuperSpeed USB 3.0

      • System Requirements

        PC OS
        Windows® XP and higher; Mac OS 9.0 and higher; Linux 2.4.0 and higher

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        2 years

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

