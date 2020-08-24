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        Discontinued

        USB Flash Drive

        FM12FD175B/00

        Easy to use, plug and play!

        Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive MOTION edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

        See all benefits

        Swap files in a flash!

        Easy to use, plug and play!

        • 128GB

        • Motion Edition 3.2

        • USB Type-C

        Fast data transfer with high-speed USB Type-C

        High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

        Activity indicator lights up when copying files

        An appealing LED indicator shows you the drive is properly connected and working, and pulsates faster when copying files to or from its memory.

        Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 3.2

        High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

        Technical specifications

        Manuals & Documentation

        Localised commercial leaflet

        • PDF file, 150.7 kB
        • 21 July 2026

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