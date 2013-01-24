Home
EasyLife

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8142/01
  Treat yourself to a really clean floor
    Treat yourself to a really clean floor with the Philips EasyLife vacuum cleaner. The 2000 Watt motor of this bagless vacuum cleaner provides high cleaning power for perfect results. Enjoy your floor more.

      2000 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

      2000 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

      This powerful 2000 Watt motor generates max. 350 Watt suction power for excellent cleaning results.

      Indicator light shows when bucket needs emptying

      Indicator light shows when bucket needs emptying

      The indicator light turns on when the bucket is full and needs to be emptied. Emptying and cleaning the bucket and the filter will ensure you keep optimum cleaning performance.

      Dust container with one-button release system

      Dust container with one-button release system

      The closed dust container of the Philips bagless vacuum cleaner can be emptied from the bottom at the simple push of a button.

      HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

      HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

      This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that cause respiratory allergies. To maintain effective filtration, replace the HEPA filter every 6 months.

      Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch protection

      Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch protection

      No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, specially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.

      Handle for easy removal of the dust container

      The handle of the dust container will help you to easily take it out and hold it over the rubbish bin.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        6 kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        428.5 x 314 x 213 mm

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Front
        Dust container full indicator
        Yes
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Action radius
        10 m
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Cord length
        6 m

      • Filtration

        Filter type
        HEPA
        Dust capacity
        1.7 l
        Exhaust filter
        HEPA washable filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Additional nozzle
        Parquet nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle

      • Design

        Colour
        Bright Aubergine

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        38 l/s
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        82 dB
        Input power (max)
        2000 W
        Vacuum (max)
        28 kPa
        Suction power (max)
        350 W
        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W

