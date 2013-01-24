Home
    -{discount-value}

    Original starter kit for the Philips Performer Active range. The kit contains 6 dust bags, together with the motor and exhaust filters, which need to be replaced once a year.

    Original starter kit for the Philips Performer Active range. The kit contains 6 dust bags, together with the motor and exhaust filters, which need to be replaced once a year. See all benefits

      Replacement kit for Performer Active

      Philips Original dust bags and filter replacements

      • 6 x dust bags (s-bag® CLP)
      • 1 x Allergy filter
      • 1 x triple-layer motor filter
      Allergy exhaust filter for excellent filtration

      The kit contains 1 x Allergy exhaust filter. The filter catches even the finest dust before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in clean, dust-free air in your home. The filter should be replaced once a year.

      The kit contains 6 x s-bag® Classic Long Performance original dust bags. This original Philips dust bag has been developed to provide long-lasting vacuum cleaner performance, i.e. a high performance level and maximum filtration, up to the moment the dust bag is full and ready for disposal.

      The kit contains 1 x triple-layer motor filter. This filter prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter should be replaced once a year.

      Technical Specifications

      • Contains

        s-bag Classic Long Performance
        6
        Motor filter
        1
        EPA filter
        1

      • Suitable for

        PerformerActive
        • FC8563
        • FC8574 - FC8579
        • FC8584 - FC8589

