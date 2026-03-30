Discontinued
FC8038/01
1 x Allergy H13 exhaust filter
s-filter® standard fit
Retains >99.95% of dust
The Allergy H13 filter captures more than 99.95% of fine dust, which other filters simply recirculate back into the air of your home. It traps the fine particles, such as pollens and dust mites, which trigger allergy and asthma symptoms. The filter should be replaced once a year.
s-filter® is a standard exhaust filter that is widely available and carries an easily recognisable logo. It fits several ranges of vacuum cleaners from Philips, as well as vacuum cleaners from Electrolux, AEG, Volta and Tornado.
For optimal performance and filtration, we advise to change the filter every 12 months.