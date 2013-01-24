Home
s-bag

Vacuum cleaner bags

FC8019/01
    s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips and Electrolux (Electrolux, Volta, Tornado, AEG) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner. See all benefits

    s-bag® Classic

    s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips and Electrolux (Electrolux, Volta, Tornado, AEG) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner. See all benefits

      s-bag® Classic

      Filters 95% of fine dust

      • 5 x dust bags
      • One standard fits all
      • Paper bag
      • Hygienic closing system
      A universal standard for an easy choice

      The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.

      Filters 95% of fine dust

      s-bag® Classic is a high-quality paper bag that filters out more than 95% of dust and particles, making it more effective than an ordinary vacuum cleaner paper bag.

      Unique folding for powerful resistance

      Thanks to its special folding, the s-bag® Classic will not burst under powerful suction and the paper will not burst when hard parts are sucked up when vacuuming.

      Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

      The patented closing system of the Philips s-bag® allows for easy and clean disposal, without spilling the trapped dirt that is inside.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessory specifications

        Number of dust bags
        5
        Dust bag material
        Paper, 2 layers

      • Suitable for

        PowerLife
        • FC8320 - FC8329
        • FC8450 - FC8459
        PowerGo
        • FC8240 - FC8246
        • FC8293 - FC8296
        • FC8250
        • FC8253
        • FC8289
        Performer Compact
        • FC8366 - FC8367
        • FC8370 - FC8379
        • FC8383 - FC8389
        PerformerActive
        • FC8563
        • FC8574 - FC8579
        • FC8584 - FC8589
        Jewel
        FC9050 - FC9079
        Performer
        • FC8680 - FC8682
        • FC9150 - FC9179

