s-bag® Classic
s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips and Electrolux (Electrolux, Volta, Tornado, AEG) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.
s-bag® Classic is a high-quality paper bag that filters out more than 95% of dust and particles, making it more effective than an ordinary vacuum cleaner paper bag.
Thanks to its special folding, the s-bag® Classic will not burst under powerful suction and the paper will not burst when hard parts are sucked up when vacuuming.
The patented closing system of the Philips s-bag® allows for easy and clean disposal, without spilling the trapped dirt that is inside.
Accessory specifications
Suitable for