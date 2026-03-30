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  • s-bag® Classic
  • s-bag® Classic

Discontinued

s-bagVacuum cleaner bags

FC8019/01

s-bag® Classic
s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips and Electrolux (Electrolux, Volta, Tornado, AEG) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner.
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Filters 95% of fine dust

s-bag® Classic

  • 5 x dust bags

  • One standard fits all

  • Paper bag

  • Hygienic closing system

A universal standard for an easy choice

A universal standard for an easy choice

The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.

Filters 95% of fine dust

Filters 95% of fine dust

s-bag® Classic is a high-quality paper bag that filters out more than 95% of dust and particles, making it more effective than an ordinary vacuum cleaner paper bag.

Unique folding for powerful resistance

Unique folding for powerful resistance

Thanks to its special folding, the s-bag® Classic will not burst under powerful suction and the paper will not burst when hard parts are sucked up when vacuuming.

Technical specifications

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