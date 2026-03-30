Discontinued
FC8019/01
5 x dust bags
One standard fits all
Paper bag
Hygienic closing system
The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.
s-bag® Classic is a high-quality paper bag that filters out more than 95% of dust and particles, making it more effective than an ordinary vacuum cleaner paper bag.
Thanks to its special folding, the s-bag® Classic will not burst under powerful suction and the paper will not burst when hard parts are sucked up when vacuuming.