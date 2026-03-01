Café Aromis Series 8000

Velvety milk froth, for all your café favourites

Café-quality results also mean velvety milk froth, hot or cold. That's where LatteGo Pro comes in. From cappuccino to iced latte, our milk system delivers café-quality results using both dairy and plant-based milks. It's dishwasher safe and no tubes means you can clean it in 10 seconds rinsing under running water. Experience next-level froth with LatteGo Pro: the innovative milk frother in our coffee machine system.