Micro music system

DTB855/10
    Get into style with this Philips micro music system. Stream tunes effortlessly and wirelessly over Bluetooth®, dock your iPod/iPhone/iPad to charge and play music directly, and control your DAB+ radio and DigitalRadio app with SmartDAB. See all benefits

    Get into style with this Philips micro music system. Stream tunes effortlessly and wirelessly over Bluetooth®, dock your iPod/iPhone/iPad to charge and play music directly, and control your DAB+ radio and DigitalRadio app with SmartDAB. See all benefits

    The allure of sound

    Get into style with this Philips micro music system. Stream tunes effortlessly and wirelessly over Bluetooth®, dock your iPod/iPhone/iPad to charge and play music directly, and control your DAB+ radio and DigitalRadio app with SmartDAB. See all benefits

      The allure of sound

      Obsessed with sound

      • Bluetooth® aptX
      • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
      • CD, MP3-CD, USB, DAB+, FM
      • USB port for charging
      DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

      DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

      DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

      Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

      Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

      Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

      MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3"). .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

      USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

      USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

      30 W RMS total output power

      30 W RMS total output power

      Elegant design with super-slim CD slot

      Elegant design with super-slim CD slot

      Free DigitalRadio app with RadioVIS and control of DAB+/FM

      Tune in to radio extras with RadioVIS – a powerful feature provided by RadioDNS, an organisation that links DAB stations with the Internet. With RadioVIS, radio becomes a richer experience with real time Internet content. It specifies how web information is added to radio function, giving you DAB broadcasts accompanied by vivid slideshows of news, traffic updates, commercials and more, deepening the information radio stations provide. To enjoy RadioVis, simply go to the Apple App Store to download the free Philips DigitalRadio app. The app also hands you full control of all DAB+ and FM radio.

      High fidelity wireless Bluetooth®-aptX® music streaming

      With advanced technology, sound streamed via Bluetooth® is brought to the next level. Standard Bluetooth® audio uses an SBC codec that is built for basic audio transmission, leaving listeners sometimes disappointed and dissatisfied. The Philips speaker, however, is armed with high fidelity Bluetooth®-aptX® wireless technology — giving you rich, powerful and crystal clear sound. Compatible with the latest Android™ smartphones, tablets and other devices, Philips now delivers the audio quality you have come to expect. Wireless music never sounded this good.

      Technical Specifications

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/programme
        • Fast Forward/Reverse
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        • Shuffle Play
        Loader Type
        Slot
        Cradle playback mode
        • Fast forward and reverse
        • Next and Previous track
        • Play and Pause
        • Charging iPhone
        • Charging iPod
        • Charging iPad

      • Sound

        Output Power
        30 W RMS total power
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Digital Sound Control
        Sound System
        Stereo

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 3" woofer
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        20
        RDS
        • Programme Type
        • Radio Text
        • Station Name
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store
        DAB/DAB+
        • Band III
        • Info display
        • Menu

      • Connectivity

        Other connections
        FM fixed pigtail antenna
        Audio Connections
        3.5 mm stereo line in -MP3 link
        Bluetooth
        Yes
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • aptX
        USB
        USB Dock for 30-pin device

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • Sleep timer
        • Radio Alarm
        • CD Alarm
        • iPod Alarm
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        LCD
        Backlight colour
        White
        Backlight
        Yes
        Loader type
        slot

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
        • Warranty certificate
        Quick start guide
        6 languages
        User Manual
        • Danish/Norwegian
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        380  mm
        Set Height
        165  mm
        Set Depth
        227  mm
        Packaging Width
        495  mm
        Packaging Height
        338  mm
        Packaging Depth
        238  mm
        Net weight
        4.19  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 50 Hz
        • 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        iPhone 5

      • iPad compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPad mini
        • iPad with Retina display

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
      • Warranty certificate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Music with Digital Rights Management not supported.

