Discontinued
DTB855/10
The allure of sound
Get into style with this Philips micro music system. Stream tunes effortlessly and wirelessly over Bluetooth®, dock your iPod/iPhone/iPad to charge and play music directly, and control your DAB+ radio and DigitalRadio app with SmartDAB.
Bluetooth® aptX
Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
CD, MP3-CD, USB, DAB+, FM
USB port for charging
DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.
Music with Digital Rights Management not supported.