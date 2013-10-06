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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

Micro music system

DTB855/10

The allure of sound

Get into style with this Philips micro music system. Stream tunes effortlessly and wirelessly over Bluetooth®, dock your iPod/iPhone/iPad to charge and play music directly, and control your DAB+ radio and DigitalRadio app with SmartDAB.

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Obsessed with sound

The allure of sound

  • Bluetooth® aptX

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, DAB+, FM

  • USB port for charging

Elegant design with super-slim CD slot

Elegant design with super-slim CD slot

30 W RMS total output power

30 W RMS total output power

DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

DAB and FM compatible for a complete radio experience

DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) digital radio is a new way of broadcasting radio, in addition to FM analogue transmission, via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can find. With DAB digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no retuning on the move.

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Disclaimers

  1. Music with Digital Rights Management not supported.