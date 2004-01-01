Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips docking speaker features a ring radiator tweeter - a high quality transducer used in Hi-Fi speaker concepts - which blends ultimate high-frequency reproduction with incredible accuracy and details. Distortion is reduced to an absolute minimum, allowing the finest music nuances to be revealed in its full fidelity.
Most top-grade audiophile appliances allow the display to be turned off – for absolute enjoyment of music, and for power to be focused on sound reproduction. With the proximity sensor feature, you can enjoy that too. Walk away and the illuminated functional keys automatically dim. When your hand draws near, the functional keys light up so you can control your music without fuss.
Dock your iPod, iPhone or iPad, and the docking station looks great. Take your device off, and it is still a thing of beauty. Unlike other docking stations, the Fidelio is designed to look gorgeous whether there is a device docked in it or not. Add a dash of elegance to your shelf or desktop with this head-turner.
Passive crossover design lets you hear every note clearly so your music comes out amazingly pure, natural and complete. Through complex engineering, each part of the full audible spectrum of sound frequencies is separated and sent to the appropriate drivers. Signals beyond a driver's frequency response are never sent, so sound quality is vastly improved and distortion level greatly reduced. Together with premium electronic components, passive crossover delivers audio that is coherent, uncompromised and faithful to the original.
The smartly designed spring-loaded docking port of this Philips speaker effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
The carefully designed curved back cover of this Philips docking speaker creates a highly effective acoustic structure for sound reproduction. Its clean curve enforces the rigidity of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and eliminating the vibration and distortion of sound. You get to enjoy superb crystal-clear sound in stunning-looking speakers.
The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favourite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.
Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analogue audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analogue audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.
The generous 3L acoustic volume allocated to each woofer is perfectly aligned with precisely tuned back-firing bass pipes to deliver truly impressive and tight bass performance from such a compact speaker. The result — exceptional realism and an immersive listening experience.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.