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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS8500/12

Exceptional sound quality and style

The elegant and chic Philips docking speaker delivers stunning sound from your iPhone/iPod with PureDigital technology. Enjoy advanced control with proximity sensor and intuitive remote that complements speaker design and finishing.

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Obsessed with sound

Exceptional sound quality and style

Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analogue audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analogue audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.

Optimal acoustic volume to match speakers' requirements

Smart sound design brings you the best bass reproduction possible. The acoustic volume allocated to each midrange driver perfectly matches its acoustic requirements. Low tones come out deep and tight – delivering strong and rich bass.

Sensually curved back for elegance and precise sound

The clean lines and sensuality of the curved back cover not only looks fabulous – it also creates a more effective structure for acoustics. Carefully designed, the curve increases the stiffness of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and resulting in more precise and natural sound reproduction. You get to enjoy both lovely looking speakers and sensational sound.

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