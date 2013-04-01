Search terms

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

DS8300/10
    The DS8300 docking speaker delivers stunning sound from iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning connector. Get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. With Bluetooth streaming, you can enjoy great sound from anywhere in the room. See all benefits

      Fill your home with incredible sound, wirelessly

      • Bluetooth®
      • with Lightning connector
      • for iPod/iPhone/iPad
      • 30 W
      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Enjoy your favourite music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while it's playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.

      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.

      SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

      SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

      The carefully designed curved back cover of this Philips docking speaker creates a highly effective acoustic structure for sound reproduction. Its clean curve enforces the rigidity of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and eliminating the vibration and distortion of sound. You get to enjoy superb crystal-clear sound in stunning-looking speakers.

      Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

      Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

      Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analogue audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analogue audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.

      SoundStudio app for complete control of audio settings

      SoundStudio app for complete control of audio settings

      Have music the way you like it now. SoundStudio truly puts the power over your music into the palm of your hands. It lets you change every aspect of sound, using only your iPhone, with controls that are intuitive and simple. Now you can tweak, tailor and create your desired sound experience and have your favourite songs come to new life. SoundStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, broadening your music experience even further.

      Audio-in for portable music playback

      Audio-in for portable music playback

      The Audio-in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio-in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

      Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

      Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

      The generous 3L acoustic volume allocated to each woofer is perfectly aligned with precisely tuned back-firing bass pipes to deliver truly impressive and tight bass performance from such a compact speaker. The result — exceptional realism and an immersive listening experience.

      Optimal acoustic volume to match speakers' requirements

      Smart sound design brings you the best bass reproduction possible. The acoustic volume allocated to each midrange driver perfectly matches its acoustic requirements. Low tones come out deep and tight – delivering strong and rich bass.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPad compatibility

        via Lightning connector
        • iPad mini
        • iPad with Retina display
        via Bluetooth
        • iPad
        • iPad 2
        • iPad mini
        • iPad 4

      • iPhone compatibility

        via Lightning connector
        iPhone 5
        via Bluetooth
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S
        • iPhone 5

      • iPod compatibility

        via Lightning connector
        • iPod nano 7th generation
        • iPod touch 5th generation
        via Bluetooth
        • iPod nano 7th generation
        • iPod touch 3rd generation
        • iPod touch 4th generation
        • iPod touch 5th generation

      • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

        App name
        • SoundStudio
        • Free download from App store
        Compatibility
        iOS 4.3 to iOS 10.3
        Compatibility
        iPod touch, iPhone, iPad iOS 4.3 or later

      • Sound

        Output power
        30 W RMS
        Sound system
        stereo
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        2 x 3" full range woofers
        Loudspeaker enhancement
        bass reflex speaker system

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        A2DP
        Bluetooth range
        line of sight, 10 m or 30 ft
        Bluetooth version
        2.1
        Audio in (3.5 mm)
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Remote Control

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        444 x 180 x 167  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        513 x 225 x 233 mm
        Product weight
        2.19  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        3.13  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240 V AC, 50/60 Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Remote Control

