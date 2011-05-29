Search terms

DS7600/10
  • Designed to go places Designed to go places Designed to go places
    Compact and very portable, this Philips DS7600/10 player is no lightweight when it comes to sound performance. Designed to travel, it features a long-play rechargeable battery, robust aluminium finish and carrying case. See all benefits

      • for iPod/iPhone
      • Battery/AC powered
      Free DockStudio app for Internet radio and other cool features

      The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favourite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

      wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

      wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

      DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

      Crushproof and shockproof for safe transit

      This portable docking speaker is built for worry-free handling. Featuring state-of-the-art engineering, the docking station is innovatively constructed for the ultimate in shock-absorbency and structural rigidity. Built to withstand drops of up to two metres and the pressure of weights of up to 100 kg/220 pounds, the dock's unmatched ruggedness means you can truly bring it everywhere you go, knowing that it will emerge safely from transit.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod mini
        • iPod with colour display
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano 1st Generation
        • iPod nano 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 3rd Generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod nano 4th Generation
        • iPod touch 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 5th Generation
        • iPod touch 2nd Gen 8/16/32 GB
        • iPod 5th Generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation

      • iPod/iPhone App

        App name
        DockStudio
        Free download from App store
        Yes
        Compatibility
        iPhone OS 4.0
        Playback
        • Album/track navigation
        • Playback controls
        Sound settings
        • DBB
        • DSC-Flat, Pop, Rock, Jazz, Classic
        Clock
        • Analogue display
        • Digital display
        Alarm
        • Multiple alarms
        • Sleep timer
        • Wake up to music
        • Wake up to nature sounds
        • Wake up to photos
        Battery status
        Speaker battery status
        7000+ Internet radio stations
        Yes
        Worldwide weather forecast
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Yes

      • Audio Playback

        Cradle playback mode
        • Charging iPhone
        • Charging iPod

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        10 W
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Neodymium magnet system
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Cables
        3.5 mm AUX-in

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
        • Battery
        Battery type
        AA x 4

      • Dimensions

        Master carton weight
        2.3  kg
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        310 x 110 x 40
        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.04  kg
        Master carton dimensions
        175 x 162 x 440 mm
        Master carton quantity
        2
        Weight
        0.76  kg

