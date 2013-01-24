Home
DS6200/10
    -{discount-value}

    Bring life back into your music with deeper and more natural sound with the Philips DS6200/10. Dock your iPod/iPhone for playing and charging, or connect directly to your PC to enjoy the stunning sound of your multimedia content. See all benefits

    Bring life back into your music with deeper and more natural sound with the Philips DS6200/10. Dock your iPod/iPhone for playing and charging, or connect directly to your PC to enjoy the stunning sound of your multimedia content. See all benefits

    Bring life back into your music with deeper and more natural sound with the Philips DS6200/10. Dock your iPod/iPhone for playing and charging, or connect directly to your PC to enjoy the stunning sound of your multimedia content. See all benefits

    Bring life back into your music with deeper and more natural sound with the Philips DS6200/10. Dock your iPod/iPhone for playing and charging, or connect directly to your PC to enjoy the stunning sound of your multimedia content. See all benefits

      Sound that fits your home

      Obsessed with sound

      • 2.0 system
      • for iPod/iPhone
      Free DockStudio app for Internet radio and other cool features

      Free DockStudio app for Internet radio and other cool features

      The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favourite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

      Digital Sound Processing for lifelike sound without distortion

      Digital Sound Processing for lifelike sound without distortion

      Advanced sound processing technology enhances the reproduction of your music so that each note resonates with crystal-clear accuracy, and each pause is sealed with pristine silence. Philips' proprietary Digital Sound Processing technology optimises the performance of compact speaker boxes, delivering sound that is clear, detailed and powerful without any distortion.

      Equilateral triangle sound concept

      Equilateral triangle sound concept

      The equilateral triangle sound concept in this speaker is specially designed to deliver more balanced sound. The equilateral design of the speaker drivers means the weight is more balanced, ensuring equalised sound with no distortion. Each DS6200 satellite speaker has one full range driver complemented by two Philips patented wOOx components for deeper, richer bass, installed in an equilateral triangle configuration to generate more spacious sound.

      DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

      DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

      wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

      wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

      20 W RMS total output power

      20 W RMS total output power

      RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Curvilinear cabinet for well-rounded sound

      The curvilinear design of the cabinet not only looks good but is shaped to provide a balanced sound that emanates more naturally and in its original form. With less distortion and colouration, you can be assured that your favourite music will always sound the way it is supposed to. Philips knows acoustics and we make sure that sound not only sounds great, but looks great too!

      PC synchronisation with your iPod/iPhone

      Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favourite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges and synchronises with your PC via USB — and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on — without ever running out of power.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd generation
        • iPod touch 3rd generation
        • iPod touch 4th generation

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S

      • iPod/iPhone App

        App name
        • DockStudio
        • Free download from App store
        Compatibility
        iPod Touch, iPhone, iPad iOS 4.3 or later
        7000+ Internet radio stations
        Yes
        5-day weather forecast
        Yes
        Playback
        • album/track navigation
        • playback controls
        Sound settings
        • 5 band equalizer
        • DBB
        • DSC-Flat, Pop, Rock, Jazz, Classic
        Clock
        • analogue display
        • digital display
        Alarm
        • multiple alarms
        • sleep timer

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        5-bands
        Equalizer settings
        • Classic
        • Dynamic Bass Boost on/off
        • Flat
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        Output Power
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Audio systems

        Frequency range
        50-16 kHz
        Input impedance
        22 kOhm
        Output power in total
        20 W
        Power
        External adaptor 10.5 V 3 A
        Signal/Noise ratio
        82 dBA
        THD
        0.8%

      • Audio systems L/R channels

        Audio power amplifier
        True digital AMP STA339BWS
        Channel separation
        55 dB
        Input sensitivity
        600 mV±100 mV
        Rated output power
        2 x 10 W

      • Left/Right speakers

        Driver power range
        5-20 W
        Frequency range
        100 Hz-18 kHz
        Nominal impedance
        4 ohm
        Sensitivity
        84 dB/W/m
        Speaker driver
        Full range 6.35 cm (2.5")

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick install guide
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Yes
        USB
        for connection to PC

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        148 x 148 x 150  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        390 x 190 x 205 mm
        Product weight
        0.8  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        4.2  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick install guide
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

