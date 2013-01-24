Search terms
Sound that fits your home
Bring out the best in your music. The Philips DS6100/10 delivers the clear, balanced sound of Neodymium speakers - from any iPod/iPhone, or from iMac/PC. Synchronise your iPod/iPhone with your iMac/PC. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Sound that fits your home
Bring out the best in your music. The Philips DS6100/10 delivers the clear, balanced sound of Neodymium speakers - from any iPod/iPhone, or from iMac/PC. Synchronise your iPod/iPhone with your iMac/PC. See all benefits
Sound that fits your home
Bring out the best in your music. The Philips DS6100/10 delivers the clear, balanced sound of Neodymium speakers - from any iPod/iPhone, or from iMac/PC. Synchronise your iPod/iPhone with your iMac/PC. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Sound that fits your home
Bring out the best in your music. The Philips DS6100/10 delivers the clear, balanced sound of Neodymium speakers - from any iPod/iPhone, or from iMac/PC. Synchronise your iPod/iPhone with your iMac/PC. See all benefits
The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favourite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.
Advanced sound processing technology enhances the reproduction of your music so that each note resonates with crystal-clear accuracy, and each pause is sealed with pristine silence. Philips' proprietary Digital Sound Processing technology optimises the performance of compact speaker boxes, delivering sound that is clear, detailed and powerful without any distortion.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Premium build quality design. The speaker's front is made from a single piece of anodised brushed aluminium – the same material used to build aircraft. The aluminium, curved to create an ideal acoustic chamber, optimises audio delivery for sound that is accurate, powerful, natural and crystal clear.
Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favourite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges and synchronises with your PC via USB — and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on — without ever running out of power.
iPhone compatibility
iPod compatibility
iPod/iPhone App
Sound
Left/Right speakers
Connectivity
Loudspeakers
Accessories
Power
Dimensions