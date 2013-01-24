Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Hybrid case

DLN1718/10
  • Protective plus non-slip grip Protective plus non-slip grip Protective plus non-slip grip
    -{discount-value}

    Hybrid case

    DLN1718/10

    Protective plus non-slip grip

    This rubberised case adds wrap-around protection to the body, corners and face of your iPad, with a crystal-clear window to let your iPad peek through. Get a better grip while enjoying total access to all iPad controls and dock connector. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Hybrid case

    Protective plus non-slip grip

    This rubberised case adds wrap-around protection to the body, corners and face of your iPad, with a crystal-clear window to let your iPad peek through. Get a better grip while enjoying total access to all iPad controls and dock connector. See all benefits

    Protective plus non-slip grip

    This rubberised case adds wrap-around protection to the body, corners and face of your iPad, with a crystal-clear window to let your iPad peek through. Get a better grip while enjoying total access to all iPad controls and dock connector. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Hybrid case

    Protective plus non-slip grip

    This rubberised case adds wrap-around protection to the body, corners and face of your iPad, with a crystal-clear window to let your iPad peek through. Get a better grip while enjoying total access to all iPad controls and dock connector. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Cases and screen protectors

      Protective plus non-slip grip

      in one slim case

      • for iPad

      Silicone adds grip and protection

      This case is made out of soft silicone, which adds a layer of grip to your player while also protecting your device against normal wear and tear.

      Wrap-around protection for the corners and face

      The material of this case wraps around from back to front, providing protection for the corners and perimeter of your device's face.

      Full iPad functionality while protected

      Enjoy full iPad functionality while protected inside the case, with openings for the power/sleep switch, dock connector and speaker.

      Quick and easy protection in an instant

      This case is made from a durable material that is custom-made to fit your device perfectly. The case is quick and easy to put on and adds a layer of protection to your device.

      Slim design fits easily into your bag

      This case is designed to add protection with minimal bulk, so you can easily carry your device in your bag or backpack for protection on the go.

      Covered buttons for push-through protection

      The case material covers the volume buttons, giving you push-through control while your device stays protected.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with
        iPad

      • Design and finishing

        Colour(s)
        Black and Clear
        Materials
        TPE and Polycarbonate

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        Height
        24.4  cm
        Width
        25.4  cm
        Depth
        1.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.11  kg
        Net weight
        0.015  kg
        Tare weight
        0.095  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 56180 2

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        36
        Length
        52.1  cm
        Width
        28.4  cm
        Height
        27.9  cm
        Gross weight
        5.308  kg
        Net weight
        0.54  kg
        Tare weight
        4.768  kg
        GTIN
        2 87 12581 56180 6

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        6
        Length
        26.4  cm
        Width
        7.9  cm
        Height
        24.9  cm
        Gross weight
        0.75  kg
        Net weight
        0.09  kg
        Tare weight
        0.66  kg
        GTIN
        1 87 12581 56180 9

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.