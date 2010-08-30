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  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Hybrid case

DLN1718/10

Protective plus non-slip grip

This rubberised case adds wrap-around protection to the body, corners and face of your iPad, with a crystal-clear window to let your iPad peek through. Get a better grip while enjoying total access to all iPad controls and dock connector.

See all benefits

in one slim case

Protective plus non-slip grip

  • for iPad

Silicone adds grip and protection

This case is made out of soft silicone, which adds a layer of grip to your player while also protecting your device against normal wear and tear.

Wrap-around protection for the corners and face

The material of this case wraps around from back to front, providing protection for the corners and perimeter of your device's face.

Full iPad functionality while protected

Enjoy full iPad functionality while protected inside the case, with openings for the power/sleep switch, dock connector and speaker.

Technical specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 514.9 kB
  • 17 November 2023

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