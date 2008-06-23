Search terms

DC910/12
  • Enjoy iPod music out loud in superb sound Enjoy iPod music out loud in superb sound Enjoy iPod music out loud in superb sound
    docking entertainment system

    DC910/12

    Enjoy iPod music out loud in superb sound

    Enjoy your videos the right way simply by rotating your iPod from portrait to landscape position on the Philips Docking Entertainment System DC910. Plus, dual wOOx loudspeakers give deep, powerful bass to all your music - from any source! See all benefits

      with wOOx speakers

      • Rotating dock
      • USB and SD card slots
      Place your iPod touch in portrait or landscape position

      Place your iPod touch in portrait or landscape position

      The accelerometer in your iPod touch automatically changes the way the content is displayed. If you rotate your iPod touch from portrait to landscape or vice versa, the contents of the display will be switched. This integrated dock for iPod on the Philips system is specially designed to suit this feature - you can change the display orientation of the dock so you can conveniently view a webpage, photo or video clip in its proper aspect ratio on the screen of your iPod touch.

      Dual wOOx loudspeakers for enhanced bass experience

      Dual wOOx loudspeakers for enhanced bass experience

      wOOx technology creates a superior bass sound by capturing and enhancing low frequency bass for a dramatically enhanced bass and sound experience.

      Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

      Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

      Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb quality. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

      USB Direct and SD/MMC card slots for MP3/WMA music playback

      USB Direct and SD/MMC card slots for MP3/WMA music playback

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct and SD/MMC card slots. Simply plug your device into the USB port, or insert your memory card in the SD/MMC card slot on your Philips music system, your digital music and photos will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favourite moments with family and friends!

      Stylish slim design with table-stand and wall-mount options

      Stylish slim design with table-stand and wall-mount options

      The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.

      All-in-one remote control for the system and for your iPod

      All-in-one remote control for the system and for your iPod

      With the Philips all-in-one remote control, you can now navigate both your Philips music system and your iPod through hundreds of songs easily with the one simple press of the remote control. Displaying information listed according to playlist, album, artist, genre or track, the navigation offers speedy yet simple browsing, through hundreds of files. It allows one handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.

      FM digital tuning with presets

      FM digital tuning with presets

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      30 W RMS total output power

      30 W RMS total output power

      Technical Specifications

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod touch
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano 3rd Generation
        • iPod 5th Generation
        • iPod mini
        • iPod with colour display
        • iPod nano 1st Generation
        • iPod nano 2nd Generation

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        SD/MMC card slot
        Yes
        Aux in
        Dual Aux, 3.5 mm

      • Audio Playback

        Cradle playback mode
        • Charging iPod
        • Play and Pause
        • Next and Previous track
        • Fast forward and reverse
        Playback Media
        • SD/MMC card
        • USB flash drive
        Programmable Tracks
        20

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Antenna
        FM Antenna
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        20

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 15 W
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Loudspeaker types
        Bass Reflex Speaker System
        Sound Enhancement
        • wOOx technology
        • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        6
        Main Speaker
        • 3" woofer
        • wOOx Bass Radiator
        • 2 x 1.5" tweeter
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        Finishing
        Metal

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD
        Backlight
        Yes
        Remote Control
        Multi-functional
        Alarms
        • iPod Alarm
        • USB alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        User convenience
        Sleep Timer
        Clock/Version
        Digital
        Eco Power Standby
        1 watt
        Wall mountable/Ceiling Throw
        Wall Mountable

      • Power

        Mains power
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate
        • Remote Control

      • Dimensions

        Product width
        500  mm
        Product height
        165  mm
        Product depth
        120.7  mm
        Packaging Width
        567  mm
        Packaging Depth
        210  mm
        Packaging Height
        200  mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC power cord
      • Remote Control
      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

