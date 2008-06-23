Other items in the box
- AC power cord
- Remote Control
- User manual
- Warranty certificate
Enjoy iPod music out loud in superb sound
Enjoy your videos the right way simply by rotating your iPod from portrait to landscape position on the Philips Docking Entertainment System DC910. Plus, dual wOOx loudspeakers give deep, powerful bass to all your music - from any source! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The accelerometer in your iPod touch automatically changes the way the content is displayed. If you rotate your iPod touch from portrait to landscape or vice versa, the contents of the display will be switched. This integrated dock for iPod on the Philips system is specially designed to suit this feature - you can change the display orientation of the dock so you can conveniently view a webpage, photo or video clip in its proper aspect ratio on the screen of your iPod touch.
wOOx technology creates a superior bass sound by capturing and enhancing low frequency bass for a dramatically enhanced bass and sound experience.
Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb quality. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct and SD/MMC card slots. Simply plug your device into the USB port, or insert your memory card in the SD/MMC card slot on your Philips music system, your digital music and photos will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favourite moments with family and friends!
The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.
With the Philips all-in-one remote control, you can now navigate both your Philips music system and your iPod through hundreds of songs easily with the one simple press of the remote control. Displaying information listed according to playlist, album, artist, genre or track, the navigation offers speedy yet simple browsing, through hundreds of files. It allows one handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
iPod compatibility
Connectivity
Audio Playback
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Sound
Loudspeakers
Convenience
Power
Accessories
Dimensions